Sonny Angel figurines are captivating collectors and spurring local swaps at Boo Radley's in downtown Spokane

In Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, the character Boo Radley leaves trinkets for the Finch siblings to find as a gesture of friendship. These items are trivial things — gum, pennies, dolls made of soap — but symbolize connection, mystery and childlike joy.

All of these characteristics can also be attributed to the increasingly popular Sonny Angel collectible figurines.

The Japanese-made figurines have been sold at Boo Radley's gift shop in downtown Spokane since 2008. Typically clothesless with tiny angel wings on their backs, each Sonny Angel wears a hat or costume that corresponds to the limited series they're part of. There are over 50 different series like vegetables or fruits and limited editions such as the recently released, Valentine-themed "Gifts of Love."

Each series typically has six to 12 unique figures, and collectors try to create complete sets or find their favorites. This can be difficult, however, as buyers don't know which version of Sonny Angel is inside each blind-box package, which costs about $10 to $12.

Sonny Angel's recent boom in popularity has been a huge boon for Boo Radley's, the only authorized retailer in Spokane and one of few across the region. Sales of the collectible have exploded, says owner Jen Menzer.

"We had to create a call list chart" to alert local customers' of new shipments, says Claire Menzer, Boo Radley's manager and also Jen's daughter. "It just got so many people on it."

When a shipment arrived in early February, for example, the store sold out 12 cases in just six hours, leading Boo Radley's to implement a cap on how many boxes an individual can purchase (as of late February it was two per customer).

Sonny Angel collectors come from all over the Inland Northwest when they hear a new shipment is in. Claire says people often call from Coeur d'Alene to place holds, worrying that the latest batch will sell out before they can get to the store.

Those who are lucky might pull the exact Sonny Angel they're looking for on the first try. Or, they might pull an elusive "secret" Sonny Angel or Robby Angel, a rabbit-like figurine.

Collectors on the hunt for an elusive Sonny Angel version can also turn to reselling platforms like Ebay, albeit for more than double retail price or even more for the rarest versions.

Sonny Angel was created by Japanese toy designer Toru Soeya in 2005. He took inspiration from Rose O'Neill's Kewpie cartoons created in the early 1900s, which were the inspiration for the titular Kewpie doll that became an international hit. Representing innocence and love, the doll even became the logo and later the name for Kewpie Mayo, another popular Japanese creation.

Soeya's Sonny Angels are one of the many whimsical products manufactured by his company, Dreams Inc. In a 2020 article from Japanese business magazine Keizaikai, Soeya stated that he considers the function of his products to be secondary or even tertiary, with attractiveness and healing being the primary goal.

This makes sense given Soeya's intention for Sonny Angel: to be companions for working women in their mid-20s to help them deal with the stresses of adulthood.

And companions for working women in their mid-20s they are. Sonny Angel has blown up in recent years as a primarily Gen Z fascination. According to Jen and Claire, the figurines are probably the most popular item sold at Boo Radley's.

"They're just so silly, but I've noticed the last two years that people really want stuff that makes them happy, like that whole Marie Kondo 'spark joy' kind of situation," Jen says.

Claire brings up those working from home. "[People] decorate their desk areas with the little guys, cause they're like 'Well, we don't see people, but we see a Sonny Angel at our desk every day.'"

While Sonny Angel has become a recent phenomenon, the Menzers have been collecting for a long time, and even have matching Kewpie doll tattoos. Jen acquired her first Sonny Angel when Boo Radley's started selling them in 2008. Claire jumped on board when she first began working at Boo Radley's in 2019 and has since amassed almost 90 figures.

SONNY IN SPOKANE

Follow: @boo_radleys_spokane



Boo Radley's, 232 N. Howard St., shopbooradleys.com @spokanesonnyangels (Instagram)

One of Claire's personal favorites is Sonny Angel wearing a strawberry hat.

"One of my best friends and I have matching strawberry tattoos. It's kind of our thing. She has that [Sonny Angel], so it's just so sweet," she says.

The mother-daughter duo's love for Sonny Angel, paired with its increasing popularity, prompted them to host a Sonny Angel meet-up, similar to events they'd seen in New York City and San Francisco. Their initial goal of attracting at least six people was easily surpassed when around 25 fellow fans filled Boo Radley's on Jan. 11.

The meet-up included snacks, raffles, trading and, of course, Sonny Angels for purchase. Jen and Claire passed out sticky notes for people to write which Sonny Angels they hoped to trade.

"It was nice to see how many people care about Sonny Angels, too," Claire says. "It's kind of a dorky thing to be so excited about, but it's also just such a nice thing, like 'Oh we're all friends now' because we have these common interests."

Boo Radley's next meet-up is planned for May 15 in celebration of Sonny Angel's birthday and will include another raffle. The event will also cater to collectors of Smiski, another popular Dreams Inc. figurine that's phosphorescent and collected in a similar fashion.

"Now we have a whole bunch of people from the meeting who come in and are like, 'Hey, I was at the meet-up! Do you remember?'" Jen says.

The developing community spurred Claire to create an Instagram account dedicated to Sonny Angel in Spokane (@spokanesonnyangels).

Not everyone is a fan of the figurines, however. Many think Sonny's lack of pants and wide-eyed stare can be disconcerting.

"I don't think they're very cute, and I find it weird that they don't have clothes on," says Ireland Roberston, a senior at Gonzaga University.

In contrast, the Menzers point out the phrasing on every Sonny Angels box.

"What do they say on the box? 'He may bring you happiness,'" Claire says.

"And it's true, he just might," Jen adds.

While no one appears to be hiding Sonny Angels around Spokane for curious children to find, the Menzers are placing them on their store shelves. For collectors, it's an experience not unlike that of the Finch siblings, bringing potential friendships and an air of mystery. Sonny Angels are small trinkets that can bring joy to one's life, and can be found by those looking in the hollow of Boo Radley's on Howard Street. ♦