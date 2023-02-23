Question of the Week

What's a local restaurant you've always wanted to try?

KENDRA GUTTRIDGE

I've really loved going to different restaurants in Spokane. Back where I'm from, it's a small town, there's not as many. I've always really wanted to try Iron Goat. I've just heard really good things about it, and it seems like a fun atmosphere.







HAYDEN BROOKS

I used to work in 1898 [Public House] down the street. Restaurant Week was super busy there and I actually really liked it, but one that I've always wanted to try is Masselow's at Northern Quest.








SYDNEY PALADICHUK

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine. And also, Our Thai House — I've always wanted to try that one.

What's your favorite restaurant in Spokane?

Avocado Sushi Roll, it's the best. It's kind of a hidden gem. It's nice because it's not too busy or crazy.





ABIGAIL SPENCER

Republic Pi. Honestly, I've just heard amazing things. The name is cute, that always makes me wanna go there more. I've only heard good things, I've never heard a bad thing about it.

What's your favorite restaurant in Spokane?

Versalia [Pizza] — that's my favorite place, I love their food!



TALIYA MIYAMA

One restaurant that I've been wanting to try in Spokane is Thai Bamboo. I really like Thai food. I've never been there but I've heard good things about it.

What's your favorite restaurant in Spokane?

My current favorite is Flying Goat. I'm from Portland and it reminds me of some of the Portland restaurants. And it's also just really good.




INTERVIEWS BY ELLIE ROTHSTROM
2/19/2023, THOMAS HAMMER COFFEE, 319 W. HASTINGS RD.

