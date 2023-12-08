Get a reservation! Tastes of the Inland NW

Young Kwak photo
Miso Marinated Sable Fish from Post Street Ale House.

Foodies get ready for one of the best weeks of the year, as more than 110 local restaurants in the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene area create special three-course menus for a set price of either $25, $35 or $45. This year's Inlander Restaurant Week features plenty of newcomers, as well as local favorites in its 10-day run from Feb. 22-March 2.

Ruins, Zona Blanca, Clinkerdagger and Kuni's Thai all return this year, while new restaurants the Bowery, Skewers and Lorén Social Club are appearing for the first time. And there are more diverse, global flavors in 2024 than ever before. Diners can explore eight Indian restaurants, including Mango Tree, India House and Karma Indian Cuisine & Lounge. Lebanese, Middle Eastern, French and Japanese cuisine also entice diners at places like Lebanon, Skewers, Francaise and QQ Sushi, as they all join the Restaurant Week ranks. For more information, visit inlanderrestaurantweek.com.

Inlander Restaurant Week has had a longtime commitment to not only supporting the culinary community but also using the event to support our local beer, wine, cider and spirits producers. This year, a number of beloved wineries and breweries — including Lumberbeard Brewing, Uprise Brewing and Maryhill Winery — have expanded to include full kitchens, allowing them to also offer three-course menus.

