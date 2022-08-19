Rollin' Along

Hungry? We thought so. Make the most of the last wonderful weeks of summer by grabbing a meal from a local food truck, where everyone from the pickiest to the most adventurous is sure to find a tasty meal.

You can check out FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, downtown at 221 N. Wall St. from 11 am to 2 pm through Aug. 26, featuring Tacos Camargo, Jerusalem, Toby's BBQ and Skewers. Every Tuesday downtown, check out RIVERFRONT EATS, from 11 am to 2 pm, through Aug. 30, with a variety of food options in Riverfront Park, plus live music.

Also be on the lookout for some don't-miss options from relative newcomers. Take for example, the golden crispy karaage chicken topped with seasoning and a mayo drizzle at FUJI FUJI. Find them Saturdays from 5-8 pm outside the Inland Cider Mill on Francis, and Sundays from noon-6pm at the Wildland Cooperative in Green Bluff. At FORBIDDEN FRIES, the already pretty perfect French fry is elevated by adding a variety of toppings. A popular favorite for obvious reasons is the carne asada fries smothered with steak strips, queso fresco, chopped onion, sour cream, cilantro and verde sauce. Check them out at the Hillyard Food Court Pavilion (5108 N. Market) and at the Millwood and Fairwood farmers markets.