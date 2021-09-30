Sandpoint-based Bread + Bones bets big on the basics

By

click to enlarge Bread + Bones' products are sold at several local grocers. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Bread + Bones' products are sold at several local grocers.

Few foodstuffs unite the world's eaters like bread, which at its most basic is just flour and water transformed by time and heat. Pita, flatbread, injera, challah, focaccia, pumpernickel — the ingredients and techniques might vary, but the end result is the same: filling, comforting and nutritious. Pair bread with broth — also filling, comforting and nutritious — and you have the makings for a meal that feeds you on a fundamental level.

"My husband is a creature of ancestral food and wisdom," says Jessica Carrington, explaining why she started Bread + Bones with husband Paul in February 2020.

"He'll say that the common mistake in any food organization, whether it's catering or a restaurant, is they overcomplicate it," she continues.

It's advice the couple garnered from their separate and combined experiences in event planning and catering for such artists as Eric Clapton, Jon Bon Jovi, Madonna, Rihanna, and U2, as well as massive music festivals like Sasquatch and Watershed.

Paul, who hails from Australia, studied at the Sydney, Australia, branch of Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, then spent 20 years working in restaurants throughout Australia and London, England. He also worked on organic farms. Jessica's background includes international event planning for such clients as Google and NASCAR.

In 2016, the couple formed Black Caviar, doing events and catering all over the world, with a home base on the West Coast. Yet with big events sidelined for most of 2020 because of COVID, the busy parents of two young children had to rethink things. On a road trip to pick up a puppy, they fell in love with North Idaho and relocated to Sandpoint. They also developed their plan for Bread + Bones.

The Carringtons have kept their latest offerings simple and straightforward. They focus on quality ingredients, like filtered water and hard mill red wheat sourced from an organic mill in Utah for their fermented sourdough (they're also looking for sources closer-to-home).

Bread varieties include 12- to 20-ounce fresh loaves ($8-$9) from straight sourdough to rosemary and garlic focaccia. Each loaf lasts in a sealed bag at room temperature for seven to 10 days, Carrington says.

A sourdough kit is also available ($20) with 60 to 70 grams of starter, instructions for feeding and caring for said starter, and a simple sourdough recipe, all of which the couple has perfected over time with ease-of-use in mind.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo

"We've had a lot of beginners who have never baked be able to bake with [sourdough]," says Carrington, who runs the business end while Paul oversees all things food-related.

To their delight, says Carrington, customers have had tremendous success with Bread + Bones' bread kits, and often send photos of what they've accomplished.

Bread + Bones also sells three types of broth in 32-ounce containers ($13) and frozen, a step that eliminates the need for chemicals to shelf-stabilize the broth.

Current broth flavors are beef, chicken and garlic shiitake mushroom, all featuring organic ingredients and meticulous seasoning. The beef broth, for example, includes onions, leek, carrot, celery, fennel, garlic, thyme, parsley, star anise, peppercorn, bay leaf and Celtic salt.

Sales of the company's broth have been strong, even through the extreme heat of the summer, Carrington says, noting that their market research thus far has also revealed an ideal niche for rich, fragrant broth.

Trending

Fentanyl is flooding into the Inland Northwest, triggering a deadlier phase of the opioid crisis
Gun School: A true story of fear, fatherhood and the collapse of the empire
Lilac City Comicon Returns for its 15th edition full of familiar faces and pioneering comic artists
Sopranos origin tale The Many Saints of Newark doesn't add much to TV's best mob saga
Married duo Shovels & Rope highlight a packed week of live music that also includes Doobie Brothers, Spokane String Quartet
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Indeed, bone broth has been trending over the past few years as a complement to popular paleo and keto-based diets. Although scientific research varies as to the specific benefits of bone broth, a University of Missouri researcher found that grandma was right: Scratch-made chicken soup is good for you.

According to the 2021 study, it can calm the nervous system and aid in creating a healthy gut, which also supports healthy brain function. Other studies indicate consuming collagen — the gelatinous substance released from slow-cooking bones, which also creates umami flavors — makes for healthier skin, nails and bones.

Bread + Bones' current main target is grocery stores, Carrington says, although the couple is also working on a way to make their products shippable once a commercial kitchen is complete. That expanded kitchen will mean greater availability, including distribution to 18 regional Super One grocery stores.

In the meantime, shoppers can find Bread + Bones' products at My Fresh Basket, Rocket Market and Huckleberry's Natural Market in Spokane, and in North Idaho at Winter Ridge Natural Foods, Miller's Country Store and Pilgrim's Market. For more about the company, visit breadbones.com. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Fundamental Food"

Tags

Speaking of...

Spokane chef Joseph O'Neal is launching a line of chili oils, plus a new partnership with Hello Sugar doughnuts

By Chey Scott

Spokane chef Joseph O'Neal is launching a new line of chili oils.

The immeasurable benefit of cooking without a recipe

By Daniel Walters

The immeasurable benefit of cooking without a recipe

Three Birdies Bakery's owner shares tips for making fabulous cookies at home as she wraps up a busy year

By Chey Scott

Three Birdies Bakery's cookies are excellent Christmas comfort treats.

Before you make your edibles, you need to do this first

By Will Maupin

Once you decarb your weed, then you can make some delicious cannabis-infused treats &mdash; like these bacon banana muffins.
More »

Latest in Food News

New North Idaho eats

By Carrie Scozzaro

Iron Pizza Athol

The Big Switch-Up: Chef Tony Brown moves his restaurants around again, and Ruins returns

By Chey Scott

Chef Tony Brown promises this is the last time he's moving his restaurants around.

Connected eateries People's Waffle and Emma Rue's take diners from coffee and brunch to cocktails and dessert

By Chey Scott

Connected eateries People's Waffle and Emma Rue's take diners from coffee and brunch to cocktails and dessert

Spokane’s Greek Food Festival is back in action for its 85th annual celebration

By Madison Pearson

Members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church prepare baklava for the 85th annual Spokane Greek Food Festival.
More »

Readers also liked…

Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2020: Table 13

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The "rolo dome" features chocolate mousse and salted caramel.

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another

By Chey Scott

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

INCA after Dark: Chicken Mole and Carne Asada @ Spokane Community College

Thu., Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 30- 6, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation