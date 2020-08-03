Summer's Bounty

Rejoice! Local produce season is at its peak. Whether you're enjoying the year's freshest fruits and vegetables now, or preserving them for the cold months to come, here's when — and where — you'll find find them.

Apples, August through November

Blueberries, through September

Blackberries, through September

Cucumber, through October

Grapes, through October

Garlic, through November

Huckleberries, through August

Melons, August through October

Peaches, through August

Pears, August through November

Plums, August and September

Raspberries, through August

Sweet Peppers, August through October

Tomatoes, through October

Winter Squash, starting in September

Watermelon, August and September

FARMER'S MARKETS

Chewelah Farmers Market Fridays from 11 am-3:30 pm through Oct. 16. At Chewelah City Park, Chewelah. chewelahfarmersmarket.com

Clayton Farmers Market Sundays from 11 am-4 pm through Sept. 27. At the Clayton Fairgrounds, 4616 Wallbridge Rd., Clayton. Facebook: Clayton Farmers Market and Small Farm Animals

Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market Fridays from 3-7 pm through Sept. 25. At the IEL Adult Education Center, 2310 N. Monroe St., Spokane. market.emersongarfield.org

Fairwood Farmers Market Tuesdays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 13. At the Fairwood Shopping Center, 319 W. Hastings Rd., Spokane. fairwoodfarmersmarket.org

Hillyard Farmers Market Mondays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 19. At 5102 N. Market St., Spokane. facebook.com/hillyardfarmersmarket

Indian Trail Night Market Saturdays from 4-8 pm through Sept. 12. At Sundance Plaza outside Happy Trails to Brews, 9025 N. Indian Trail Rd. facebook.com/indiantrailnightmarket

Kendall Yards Night Market Wednesdays from 5-8 pm through Sept. 30. On West Summit Parkway between Cedar Street and Adams Alley, downtown Spokane. kendallnightmarket.org

Kootenai Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1:30 pm through October (Highway 95 and Prairie, Hayden) and Wednesdays from 4-7 pm through September (Fifth and Sherman, downtown Coeur d'Alene). kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

Liberty Lake Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 10. At Town Square Park, 1421 N. Meadowwood Ln., Liberty Lake. libertylakefarmersmarket.com

Millwood Farmers Market Wednesdays from 3-7 pm through Sept. 30. At Millwood Park, 9103 E. Frederick Ave., Millwood. farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org

Moscow Farmers Market Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm through October. At Friendship Square, Fourth Avenue and Main Street, Moscow. ci.moscow.id.us

N.E.W. Farmers Market Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through October. At 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

Newport Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through October. At 236 S. Union Ave., Newport. Facebook: Newport Farmers Market

Pullman Farmers Market Wednesdays from 3:30-6:30 pm through Oct. 14. At the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman facebook.com/pullmanmarket

Sandpoint Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 10. At 231 N. Third Ave. (city lot across from Joel's Mexican), Sandpoint. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

South Perry Thursday Market Thursdays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 29. At Perry St. and 10th Ave. (behind the Lantern Taphouse), Spokane. thursdaymarket.org

Spokane Farmers Market Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm through Oct. 31; Wednesdays from 8 am-1 pm through Oct. 28. At 20 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane. spokanefarmersmarket.org

Spokane Valley Farmers Market Fridays from 5-8 pm through Sept. 18. At CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org

Wonder Saturday Market Saturdays from noon-4 pm through October 10. At the Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St., Spokane. wondersaturdaymarket.com