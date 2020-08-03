Summer's Bounty

Rejoice! Local produce season is at its peak. Whether you're enjoying the year's freshest fruits and vegetables now, or preserving them for the cold months to come, here's when — and where — you'll find find them.
Apples, August through November
Blueberries, through September
Blackberries, through September
Cucumber, through October
Grapes, through October
Garlic, through November
Huckleberries, through August
Melons, August through October
Peaches, through August
Pears, August through November
Plums, August and September
Raspberries, through August
Sweet Peppers, August through October
Tomatoes, through October
Winter Squash, starting in September
Watermelon, August and September
FARMER'S MARKETS
Chewelah Farmers Market Fridays from 11 am-3:30 pm through Oct. 16. At Chewelah City Park, Chewelah. chewelahfarmersmarket.com
Clayton Farmers Market Sundays from 11 am-4 pm through Sept. 27. At the Clayton Fairgrounds, 4616 Wallbridge Rd., Clayton. Facebook: Clayton Farmers Market and Small Farm Animals
Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market Fridays from 3-7 pm through Sept. 25. At the IEL Adult Education Center, 2310 N. Monroe St., Spokane. market.emersongarfield.org
Fairwood Farmers Market Tuesdays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 13. At the Fairwood Shopping Center, 319 W. Hastings Rd., Spokane. fairwoodfarmersmarket.org
Hillyard Farmers Market Mondays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 19. At 5102 N. Market St., Spokane. facebook.com/hillyardfarmersmarket
Indian Trail Night Market Saturdays from 4-8 pm through Sept. 12. At Sundance Plaza outside Happy Trails to Brews, 9025 N. Indian Trail Rd. facebook.com/indiantrailnightmarket
Kendall Yards Night Market Wednesdays from 5-8 pm through Sept. 30. On West Summit Parkway between Cedar Street and Adams Alley, downtown Spokane. kendallnightmarket.org
Kootenai Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1:30 pm through October (Highway 95 and Prairie, Hayden) and Wednesdays from 4-7 pm through September (Fifth and Sherman, downtown Coeur d'Alene). kootenaifarmersmarkets.org
Liberty Lake Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 10. At Town Square Park, 1421 N. Meadowwood Ln., Liberty Lake. libertylakefarmersmarket.com
Millwood Farmers Market Wednesdays from 3-7 pm through Sept. 30. At Millwood Park, 9103 E. Frederick Ave., Millwood. farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org
Moscow Farmers Market Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm through October. At Friendship Square, Fourth Avenue and Main Street, Moscow. ci.moscow.id.us
N.E.W. Farmers Market Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through October. At 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org
Newport Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through October. At 236 S. Union Ave., Newport. Facebook: Newport Farmers Market
Pullman Farmers Market Wednesdays from 3:30-6:30 pm through Oct. 14. At the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman facebook.com/pullmanmarket
Sandpoint Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 10. At 231 N. Third Ave. (city lot across from Joel's Mexican), Sandpoint. sandpointfarmersmarket.com
South Perry Thursday Market Thursdays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 29. At Perry St. and 10th Ave. (behind the Lantern Taphouse), Spokane. thursdaymarket.org
Spokane Farmers Market Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm through Oct. 31; Wednesdays from 8 am-1 pm through Oct. 28. At 20 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane. spokanefarmersmarket.org
Spokane Valley Farmers Market Fridays from 5-8 pm through Sept. 18. At CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org
Wonder Saturday Market Saturdays from noon-4 pm through October 10. At the Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St., Spokane. wondersaturdaymarket.com