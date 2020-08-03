Summer's Bounty

By

Rejoice! Local produce season is at its peak. Whether you're enjoying the year's freshest fruits and vegetables now, or preserving them for the cold months to come, here's when — and where — you'll find find them.

Apples, August through November

Blueberries, through September

Blackberries, through September

Cucumber, through October

Grapes, through October

Garlic, through November

Huckleberries, through August

Melons, August through October

Peaches, through August

Pears, August through November

Plums, August and September

Raspberries, through August

Sweet Peppers, August through October

Tomatoes, through October

Winter Squash, starting in September

Watermelon, August and September

FARMER'S MARKETS

Chewelah Farmers Market Fridays from 11 am-3:30 pm through Oct. 16. At Chewelah City Park, Chewelah. chewelahfarmersmarket.com

Clayton Farmers Market Sundays from 11 am-4 pm through Sept. 27. At the Clayton Fairgrounds, 4616 Wallbridge Rd., Clayton. Facebook: Clayton Farmers Market and Small Farm Animals

Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market Fridays from 3-7 pm through Sept. 25. At the IEL Adult Education Center, 2310 N. Monroe St., Spokane. market.emersongarfield.org

Fairwood Farmers Market Tuesdays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 13. At the Fairwood Shopping Center, 319 W. Hastings Rd., Spokane. fairwoodfarmersmarket.org

Hillyard Farmers Market Mondays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 19. At 5102 N. Market St., Spokane. facebook.com/hillyardfarmersmarket

Indian Trail Night Market Saturdays from 4-8 pm through Sept. 12. At Sundance Plaza outside Happy Trails to Brews, 9025 N. Indian Trail Rd. facebook.com/indiantrailnightmarket

Kendall Yards Night Market Wednesdays from 5-8 pm through Sept. 30. On West Summit Parkway between Cedar Street and Adams Alley, downtown Spokane. kendallnightmarket.org

Kootenai Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1:30 pm through October (Highway 95 and Prairie, Hayden) and Wednesdays from 4-7 pm through September (Fifth and Sherman, downtown Coeur d'Alene). kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

Liberty Lake Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 10. At Town Square Park, 1421 N. Meadowwood Ln., Liberty Lake. libertylakefarmersmarket.com

Millwood Farmers Market Wednesdays from 3-7 pm through Sept. 30. At Millwood Park, 9103 E. Frederick Ave., Millwood. farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org

Moscow Farmers Market Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm through October. At Friendship Square, Fourth Avenue and Main Street, Moscow. ci.moscow.id.us

N.E.W. Farmers Market Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through October. At 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

Newport Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through October. At 236 S. Union Ave., Newport. Facebook: Newport Farmers Market

Pullman Farmers Market Wednesdays from 3:30-6:30 pm through Oct. 14. At the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman facebook.com/pullmanmarket

Sandpoint Farmers Market Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm through Oct. 10. At 231 N. Third Ave. (city lot across from Joel's Mexican), Sandpoint. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

South Perry Thursday Market Thursdays from 3-7 pm through Oct. 29. At Perry St. and 10th Ave. (behind the Lantern Taphouse), Spokane. thursdaymarket.org

Spokane Farmers Market Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm through Oct. 31; Wednesdays from 8 am-1 pm through Oct. 28. At 20 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane. spokanefarmersmarket.org

Spokane Valley Farmers Market Fridays from 5-8 pm through Sept. 18. At CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org

Wonder Saturday Market Saturdays from noon-4 pm through October 10. At the Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St., Spokane. wondersaturdaymarket.com

Tags

Trending

How is the travel and tourism business faring when everyone is told to stay put?
To prevail in November, Joe Biden will need to confront lurking Russian trolls, dodge kneecapping nicknames and tune out the polls
In the midst of social distancing, we check in on a few winners from the Inlander's 2020 Best Of Readers Poll
The makeup's gone, but the hair's still there: Dee Snider keeps rocking well past his Twisted Sister years
Washington's primary election: Matt Shea dropped out, but he's still the center of attention in the 4th Legislative District
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Home

The evolution of the home office

By Carrie Scozzaro

Design for the PPL's Erin Haskell Gourde redesigned this standard-issue home office for a client who wanted a dramatic Old World feel.

Even though home sales are down over 2019, prices are still rising

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Even though home sales are down over 2019, prices are still rising

Questions of Faith

Questions of Faith

Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson balances her desire for caution with her desire for change

By Daniel Walters

Daniel Walters Photo
More »

Readers also liked…

Deanna Goguen's favorite spaces in her home are nothing alike

By Carrie Scozzaro

One home can house many moods, as these two bathrooms in designer Deanna Goguen's house demonstrate.
More Home »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Art by Tracy Poindexter-Canton

Art by Tracy Poindexter-Canton @ Liberty Building

Through Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation