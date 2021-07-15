The Buzz Bin: Peaky Blinders meets Game of Thrones, CMarie Fuhrman is Idaho's latest Writer in Residence and new music!

KICK ASS HISTORY
New to HBO Max is the two-season series Warrior, a must-see period drama set in San Francisco's Chinatown during the late 1800s. With a Peaky Blinders-meets-Game-of-Thrones vibe, Warrior centers around the city's historic Tong Wars, a period when Chinese gangs, or tongs, were in constant conflict as the city was being built on the backs of exploited Chinese immigrant labor. With an all-star cast, Warrior offers prescient commentary on the American immigrant dream and racism, as well as the lesser-known history of a marginalized population. To spice up this storytelling, Warrior, based on the writings of the late Bruce Lee, sprinkles in excellently choreographed fight scenes, stunning sets and costumes, steamy sex and romance, gruesome violence, political intrigue and more. A third season is in the works. (CHEY SCOTT)

BIGTIME IDAHO
Poet, author and Inlander columnist CMarie Fuhrman was just named the state of Idaho's Writer in Residence by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, the highest literary recognition the Gem State offers, and Fuhrman follows fellow writers like Anthony Doerr and Diane Raptosh in the role. She'll serve two years, and do at least four readings around the state as part of the program. Big congrats! (DAN NAILEN)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST
There's noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online July 16. To wit:

VARIOUS ARTISTS, May the Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson. A killer collection featuring Neko Case, Ty Segall, Gary Clark Jr. and more.

JOHN MAYER, Sob Rock. Not a fan, but props on his very '80s album cover.

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, Layla Revisited (Live at LOCK'N). Hearing guitarist Derek Trucks tear into these Derek and the Dominos songs is a damn privilege. (DAN NAILEN)

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Buzz Bin"

© 2021 Inlander
