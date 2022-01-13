Return to Hogwarts, Joe Feddersen's art collection opens at the MAC, and new music!

click to enlarge culture5-1-5335292c0c391047.jpg

ACCIO NOSTALGIA
It's definitely not fun to be a fan of Harry Potter anymore. Especially not after a certain author expressed some terrible thoughts and opinions the past few years, making her irredeemable in the eyes of the fan community. However, the Harry Potter reunion special that aired New Year's Eve made me miss the Wizarding World and the wonderment and excitement that the franchise offered me in my formative years. Return to Hogwarts worked well and gave pretty much what was expected. Seeing the Golden Trio back together again was exciting and heart-wrenching, and the segment memorializing all of the actors that have died in the 20 years since the films debuted was hard to watch — the producers knew where to hit us and just how badly it would hurt when "Hedwig's Theme" played us out into the credits. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge culture5-2-b14836fc49e722cd.jpg

WHEN ARTISTS COLLECT
Andy Warhol is a household name when it comes to contemporary art, but did you know he was also a dedicated collector? His trove offered unique insight into the artist, similar to how the MAC's Continuous Lines show (on display through Feb. 6) amplifies our appreciation for artist Joe Feddersen of the Colville Confederated Tribes (Okanagan and Arrow Lakes). His pieces range from a drawing by his aunt to work by nationally known artists like Jaune Quick-to-See Smith. The show highlights a "chorus of voices," says Feddersen, versus a singular view of what it means to be Indigenous. Moreover, an adjacent exhibition, Awakenings: Traditional Canoes and Calling the Salmon Home (through Aug. 2), provides vital historical and geographical context about Northwest tribes. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

click to enlarge culture5-3-2c66a1e8131adb56.jpg

NOW PLAYING
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Jan 14:

THE LUMINEERS, Brightside. Stomp-clapping out of my bed and I've been folking just fine...

FKA TWIGS, CAPRISONGS. While much of the experimental British artist's new mixtape remains a mystery, the lone song released — "Tears in the Club" (featuring The Weeknd) — suggests she may be trending in a more mainstream pop direction.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS, The Boy Named If. Costello tackles the theme of boyhood (and men unable to move past it) while he sonically harks back to his organ-infused '70s rock swing. (SETH SOMMERFELD) ♦

Historic preservationists in rural communities across Eastern Washington race against time to save old buildings

By Chey Scott

Historic preservationists in rural communities across Eastern Washington race against time to save old buildings

A Washington-wide nonprofit helps old places survive — and thrive

A few of LaCrosse's historic rock houses yet to be restored.

A new production of Corpus Christi at Stage Left aims for compassion over controversy

By E.J. Iannelli

Inclusivity and compassion come through Stage Left's take on Corpus Christi.

Finally, I can tell you what the Inlander is really like

By Wilson Criscione

What really happens behind the scenes.
