Return to Hogwarts, Joe Feddersen's art collection opens at the MAC, and new music!

ACCIO NOSTALGIA

It's definitely not fun to be a fan of Harry Potter anymore. Especially not after a certain author expressed some terrible thoughts and opinions the past few years, making her irredeemable in the eyes of the fan community. However, the Harry Potter reunion special that aired New Year's Eve made me miss the Wizarding World and the wonderment and excitement that the franchise offered me in my formative years. Return to Hogwarts worked well and gave pretty much what was expected. Seeing the Golden Trio back together again was exciting and heart-wrenching, and the segment memorializing all of the actors that have died in the 20 years since the films debuted was hard to watch — the producers knew where to hit us and just how badly it would hurt when "Hedwig's Theme" played us out into the credits. (MADISON PEARSON)

WHEN ARTISTS COLLECT

Andy Warhol is a household name when it comes to contemporary art, but did you know he was also a dedicated collector? His trove offered unique insight into the artist, similar to how the MAC's Continuous Lines show (on display through Feb. 6) amplifies our appreciation for artist Joe Feddersen of the Colville Confederated Tribes (Okanagan and Arrow Lakes). His pieces range from a drawing by his aunt to work by nationally known artists like Jaune Quick-to-See Smith. The show highlights a "chorus of voices," says Feddersen, versus a singular view of what it means to be Indigenous. Moreover, an adjacent exhibition, Awakenings: Traditional Canoes and Calling the Salmon Home (through Aug. 2), provides vital historical and geographical context about Northwest tribes. (CARRIE SCOZZARO)

NOW PLAYING

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online Jan 14:

THE LUMINEERS, Brightside. Stomp-clapping out of my bed and I've been folking just fine...

FKA TWIGS, CAPRISONGS. While much of the experimental British artist's new mixtape remains a mystery, the lone song released — "Tears in the Club" (featuring The Weeknd) — suggests she may be trending in a more mainstream pop direction.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS, The Boy Named If. Costello tackles the theme of boyhood (and men unable to move past it) while he sonically harks back to his organ-infused '70s rock swing. (SETH SOMMERFELD) ♦