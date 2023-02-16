Spokane Art School's new digs, SpokAnimal receives $25,000 award; plus, new music!

NEW DIGS

With programming out the wazoo, SPOKANE ART SCHOOL has been overdue for an expansion for quite a while now. The nonprofit is moving into a space almost three times the size of its current home in the Garland District, which it's called home for the past 11 years. The new space opens just in time for March's First Friday celebration. Their new facility is located on the corner of Second Avenue and Sherman Street, just two blocks from the Catalyst building on the south edge of the University District. With a dedicated parking lot and large gallery space, this move allows the art school to expand event offerings with room to grow. Celebrate the move with excited staff on Friday, March 3 with the space's inaugural show, a Women's History Month invitational (pictured). See spokaneartschool.net for more information. (MADISON PEARSON)

GIVING BACK

Not only does adopting pets during events at area PetSmart stores help provide furry friends with full and joyous lives, it helps give back to the local shelters that make this possible. In 2022, SpokAnimal completed over 2,500 adoptions at Spokane's three PetSmart stores. As a result, THE NONPROFIT WAS AWARDED $25,000 FROM PETSMART CHARITIES' adoption rewards program to help cover the expenses of caring for thousands of animals each year. SpokAnimal has been involved with PetSmart Charities since 2007 and has found homes for more than 12,000 animals since then through these collaborative efforts. For more information about SpokAnimal, which has been operating in Spokane since 1983, its adoption programs and animals looking for loving homes, visit spokanimal.org. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Feb. 17.

MAITA, LONELINESS. The standout Portland indie singer-songwriter reimagines one of 2022's best albums — I Just Want to Be Wild for You — with stirring, stripped-down solo versions of all the expertly written tunes.

SHONEN KNIFE, OUR BEST PLACE. Even after 40+ years, the forever queens of Japanese pop punk never fail to deliver sunny, frenetic and hyper-melodic bursts of simple punk bliss.

PINK, TRUSTFALL. The intensely positive pop star enlists guests like Chris Stapleton, First Aid Kit and the Lumineers for her ninth studio album. (SETH SOMMERFELD)