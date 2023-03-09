Renovated libraries, lucdirous inventions; plus, new music!

FINAL REVEAL

After being closed for construction this past year, Spokane Public Library's INDIAN TRAIL and SOUTH HILL branches are reopening to the public this month. These are the last two facilities to be renovated and updated as part of SPL's $77 million, voter-approved bond, which included new buildings for the Hillyard and Liberty Park branches, plus hybrid community space The Hive, and updates to the Shadle and Central libraries. Indian Trail's branch reopened earlier this week, while the South Hill branch returns on March 21. Both also debut regionally themed children's play spaces: the Basalt Burrow at Indian Trail and the Turkey Treetops at South Hill. Find out more at spokanelibrary.org (CHEY SCOTT)

INSANE INVENTIONS

What's better than allowing kids to dream up a ludicrous invention like a cat-poop-launching catapult? Seeing that invention brought to life by a group of pros who gleefully build and test out the wild designs. On Netflix's MAKING FUN, designer Jimmy DiResta hears all sorts of ideas via video chats with kids around the country. If the youngsters can convince the grumpy builder their idea is clever enough, he and his team make it. A massive dinosaur that launches tacos onto a person sitting on a toilet below? Done. Rideable unicorns that fart glitter? Yep. A nightmarish crossover between a nutcracker, Edward Scissorhands and a blender? Uh, yeah, sure kid. The silly, light-hearted show is an easy watch that just might rekindle your imagination, too. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 10.

MILEY CYRUS, ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. With its lead single "Flowers" dominating the charts, the pop superstar looks to make 2023 a year of Miley with this LA-centric album.

FRANKIE ROSE, LOVE AS PROJECTION. After covering the Cure's Seventeen Seconds for her last album, Frankie Rose (Vivian Girls and Dum Dum Girls) finds more dreamy, synthy indie pop sounds that feel both retro and fresh.

SLEAFORD MODS, UK GRIM. The always feisty British post-punk duo return with more minimalist screeds cutting at the vapid and exploitative upper class of UK society. (SETH SOMMERFELD)