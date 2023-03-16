New performing arts center, extreme athletics; plus, new music!

click to enlarge New performing arts center, extreme athletics; plus, new music!

SETTING THE STAGE

Construction on the IDAHO CENTRAL SPOKANE VALLEY PERFORMING ARTS CENTER officially began last month. The future performing arts center, at 13609 E. Mansfield Ave., is being built in an area near Mirabeau Park that's been seeing an uptick in commercial and residential development. The 59,000-square-foot center is planned to feature a 480-seat main stage theater, a 200-seat studio theater, a theatrical conservatory facility for youth, and space for meetings and events. The performing arts center is also set to be the new, permanent home of Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, which was founded in 2016. The grand opening and first stage production at the center is planned for summer 2024. Learn more at icsvpac.com. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

click to enlarge New performing arts center, extreme athletics; plus, new music! (2)

EXTREME ATHLETICS

Ever wondered what the ideal human physique is? That's what the new Korean Netflix reality series PHYSICAL: 100 aims to discover. The show, sort of a real-life Squid Game (without all the killing, duh), takes 100 contestants, male and female, who are bodybuilders, wrestlers, gymnasts, cheerleaders, gold medalists — honestly, basically anyone superhuman — and pits them against each other in grueling competitions designed to test their strength, agility, willpower and more. Each contestant has a plaster cast of their torso, reminiscent of ancient Greek busts, which they must smash with a sledgehammer upon elimination. One winner will get 300 million Korean won — approximately $239 million. Each competition leaves viewers in awe at contestants' strength and athleticism, but only one can reign victorious. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

click to enlarge New performing arts center, extreme athletics; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 17.

U2, SONGS OF SURRENDER. What better musical way to spend your St. Patrick's Day then grabbing a Guiness and listening to the Irish rock icons' new album featuring 40 reimagined songs from their immense back catalog?

100 GECS, 10,000 GECS. The lords of the twitchy, dancey, abrasive Gen Z genre of hyperpop return with more musical tweaking designed for both blissing and glitching out.

M83, FANTASY. The synth-pop staple's ninth LP delivers more ambient daydreams with a bit more guitar-laden work thrown into the mix this time. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Two artists take contrasting approaches in exploring the subject of landscape for new Chase Gallery exhibit

By Carrie Scozzaro

Two artists take contrasting approaches in exploring the subject of landscape for new Chase Gallery exhibit

Remember working in an office? These streaming workplace comedies will remind you of simpler professional times (and pants)

By Bill Frost

Remember working in an office? These streaming workplace comedies will remind you of simpler professional times (and pants)

Renovated libraries, ludicrous inventions; plus, new music!

Renovated libraries, ludicrous inventions; plus, new music!

What do humble Anton Bruckner and arrogant Richard Wagner have in common? Ecstasy, says Eckart Preu

By E.J. Iannelli

What do humble Anton Bruckner and arrogant Richard Wagner have in common? Ecstasy, says Eckart Preu
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The MAC highlights intricate, women-made bead art by two distinct cultures in Africa and the Pacific Northwest

By Summer Sandstrom

The MAC highlights intricate, women-made bead art by two distinct cultures in Africa and the Pacific Northwest

Outstanding teen musicians perform in Spokane Youth Symphony's annual Concerto Competition

By E.J. Iannelli

Outstanding teen musicians perform in Spokane Youth Symphony's annual Concerto Competition

Two artists take contrasting approaches in exploring the subject of landscape for new Chase Gallery exhibit

By Carrie Scozzaro

Two artists take contrasting approaches in exploring the subject of landscape for new Chase Gallery exhibit

Spokane artist Steph Sammons publishes a colorful art book filled with imaginary creatures

By Ellie Rothstrom

Spokane artist Steph Sammons publishes a colorful art book filled with imaginary creatures
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Facing Fire: Art, Wildfire, and the End of Nature in the New West

Facing Fire: Art, Wildfire, and the End of Nature in the New West @ Jundt Art Museum

Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through May 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 16-22, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation