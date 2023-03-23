New fair mascot, kickstarting sound design; plus, new music!

Though the Spokane County Interstate Fair isn't until Sept. 7-18, the hype around the event starts now with the announcement of the 2023 FAIR MASCOT: Cedar the highland cow! Cedar, the tiny, fluffy, brown cow is just 6 weeks old, and her road to stardom is being documented on the fair's social media pages for all to see. Cedar was the first born this season at her home farm, Dalkena Highlands in Newport, Washington, and has one of the cutest faces I've ever seen. This a-moo-zing combination makes her the obvious choice for 2023 fair mascot, in my opinion. Follow Cedar's journey by visiting thespokanefair.com/cedar. (MADISON PEARSON)

Transitioning from mastering a musical instrument to navigating the world of sound design can be daunting. Not only is there a variety of equipment to choose from, some have very specific purposes, making it difficult for many musicians to determine what products they actually need. CHOMPI aims to change that by offering novice to career music producers an accessible and fun way to learn and utilize sound design in their creative projects. Plus, it's portable, comes in pink or black, and has changeable keys so you can customize your music sampler to fit your needs and aesthetic. A Kickstarter campaign for the CHOMPI sampler, created by local artists Tobias and Chelsea Hendrickson, launches March 28. Devices will also be available for purchase this fall. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Mar. 24.

FALL OUT BOY, SO MUCH (FOR) STARDUST. The pop punk/emo hitmakers are still reaching for the stars (and their dust, apparently) with big melodic hooks.

BABYMETAL, THE OTHER ONE. If you throw a J-Pop girl group and a thrash metal band in a blender and turn it on high, the delightful smoothie you get is Babymetal.

LANA DEL REY, DID YOU KNOW THAT THERE'S A TUNNEL UNDER OCEAN BLVD. I did not know that! Thanks, Lana! (SETH SOMMERFELD)

