To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news

I

for North Idaho’s MAK Bread.In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in theBest Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.“We liked ‘Back Pocket’ because it represents the place we hope to be: a spot you can count on, with quality offerings and accessible pricing,” says Matt Toman, who co-founded the bakery with wife, Krystle, as well as his brother, Phil.Located on enviable downtown Coeur d’Alene real estate with a huge parking lot, Back Pocket is more than a bakery. It’s a spot for all-day light bites, from a sourdough bagel and cream cheese ($4) to sandwiches like the meatball ($15) and veggie sammie ($12), the latter with marinated cucumber and white bean puree, which feature the bakery’s bread.With its impressive-looking pizza oven, Back Pocket is also a pizzeria. Try the Bumble Bee ($15) with pepperoni and hot peppers.While not a bar, Back Pocket offers a small selection of beer and wine. During daily happy hour, from 4 to 6 pm, $10 gets you a Ham (sandwich) and a Hamms (beer).The bakery is a busy place, so you also get culinary theater. Loaves being folded, turned and tucked into their baskets to continue rising. Seemingly uniform loaves emerging golden brown from the oven and slid noisily onto trays. The occasional puff of flour in the background.“We designed the space so everyone can see all the behind-the-scenes action of what sourdough baking entails,” Toman says. “It’s a labor of love, and we really do love it. That’s what’s the most fun for us — having people come and check us out for a variety of reasons to share in the whole experience.”Learn more at makbreadcda.com