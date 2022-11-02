To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news

CLOSURES



When longtime, local restaurants close, it can feel personal. Over the 42 yearshas been in business, the restaurant developed a widespread and loyal following for its Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine. Some people got to know Azar’s from Pig Out in the Park, where the family initially served free samples of gyros, hummus and falafel, and have been fans ever since. The family-owned restaurant announced it was closing so that its owners can retire.After 35 years,in downtown Spokane announced it would also be closing, prompting a range of reactions on social media. Many recognized history-in-the-making, noting that for some, Thai on First represented their first experience with Thai food.