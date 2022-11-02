To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news

In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in the Inlander’s Best Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.
“We liked ‘Back Pocket’ because it represents the place we hope to be: a spot you can count on, with quality offerings and accessible pricing,” says Matt Toman, who co-founded the bakery with wife, Krystle, as well as his brother, Phil.
Located on enviable downtown Coeur d’Alene real estate with a huge parking lot, Back Pocket is more than a bakery. It’s a spot for all-day light bites, from a sourdough bagel and cream cheese ($4) to sandwiches like the meatball ($15) and veggie sammie ($12), the latter with marinated cucumber and white bean puree, which feature the bakery’s bread.
With its impressive-looking pizza oven, Back Pocket is also a pizzeria. Try the Bumble Bee ($15) with pepperoni and hot peppers.
While not a bar, Back Pocket offers a small selection of beer and wine. During daily happy hour, from 4 to 6 pm, $10 gets you a Ham (sandwich) and a Hamms (beer).
The bakery is a busy place, so you also get culinary theater. Loaves being folded, turned and tucked into their baskets to continue rising. Seemingly uniform loaves emerging golden brown from the oven and slid noisily onto trays. The occasional puff of flour in the background.
“We designed the space so everyone can see all the behind-the-scenes action of what sourdough baking entails,” Toman says. “It’s a labor of love, and we really do love it. That’s what’s the most fun for us — having people come and check us out for a variety of reasons to share in the whole experience.”
Learn more at makbreadcda.com.
EVENTS
The University of Idaho’s HERITAGE ORCHARD CONFERENCE continues to grow stronger, offering participants an in-depth understanding of all things apple-related. Held on-site in 2019 at the university’s Sandpoint Organic Agricultural Center, the event went online in 2020, where it remains. Attend free webinars the third Wednesday of each month through April 19, 2023 on topics such as rootstock technologies and Native American fruit tree propagation history.
Native American cuisine and locally found or foraged ingredients are the focus of MASSELOW’S HERITAGE DINNER at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. The Nov. 3 event features Sean Sherman (Oglala Lakota Sioux), a celebrated chef, cookbook author and advocate for Indigenous culinary traditions. Sherman, who was recognized by the James Beard Foundation for his cookbook, The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen, is preparing a unique, four-course meal ($75) for two seatings, at 5 pm and 7:30 pm.
CLOSURES
When longtime, local restaurants close, it can feel personal. Over the 42 years AZAR’S RESTAURANT has been in business, the restaurant developed a widespread and loyal following for its Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine. Some people got to know Azar’s from Pig Out in the Park, where the family initially served free samples of gyros, hummus and falafel, and have been fans ever since. The family-owned restaurant announced it was closing so that its owners can retire.
After 35 years, THAI ON FIRST in downtown Spokane announced it would also be closing, prompting a range of reactions on social media. Many recognized history-in-the-making, noting that for some, Thai on First represented their first experience with Thai food.
To-Go Box is the Inlander’s regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region’s food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.