To Go Box: Rounding up the news on local food spots recently opened, closed, rebranded or moved

After 37 years in business, Sandpoint’s Panhandler Pies Restaurant & Bakery (120 S. First Ave.) has closed, and its building was sold to an undisclosed buyer. The place was a favorite spot for pies, of course, but also hearty breakfasts and comfort food classics. The recipes and Panhandler Pies’ brand are still available for purchase (in case you’re interested in acquiring the secrets to treasured pies like the Mounds of Joy or Razzleberry).



