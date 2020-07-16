What schools of the future should look like

By

click to enlarge Brick-and-mortar classrooms are expensive to build and maintain. - WSU PHOTO
WSU photo
Brick-and-mortar classrooms are expensive to build and maintain.

Higher education has largely resisted changes to its delivery model for decades, even as market forces were sending strong indicators that students were being priced out of educational opportunities or so debt-ridden obtaining a degree that the value of the degree was diminished. Couple that with the defunding of higher education at the state level and a heavy dose of COVID-19 economic challenges, and industry disruption has arrived. Universities and colleges would be wise to take this time to shape a vision of who they are going to be, not who they have been, to meet the educational needs of current and future students.

To do this, administrators, trustees and faculty must get off campus and take a serious look at the employment environment, industry trends and regional business clusters, and pair those to the college's assets and the learning opportunities students are looking for. In the end, employers are looking for skilled employees and students who want jobs. Aligning the two will create value for both.

click to enlarge Michael Allen
Michael Allen

COVID-19 has already accelerated one aspect of the industry disruption, the movement toward multiple modalities of learning. Some students prefer the on-ground experience, and, as a professor, I do, too. But the online and hybrid classes in recent years are always the ones to fill up first, and after this spring this trend will likely be even more prominent. Online classrooms allow students to learn what they want when they can within their schedule. Not on the school's schedule.

COVID also exposed a long-known truth that college campuses of yesterday are not very efficient for the learning outcomes of tomorrow. Brick-and-mortar classrooms are expensive to build and maintain and largely sit empty more than 60 percent of the time. We do not need to build another building for quite some time. Update the existing and invest in learning technology.

All higher education institutions like to claim they are "student-centric," but most are still working off decade-old systems of support. Nowhere is that more evident than career placement upon completion. Yes, some students unrealistically think they are graduating right to the CEO office, but they should have some expectation of employment if they have chosen a high-demand degree area. To differentiate themselves from other schools and for future students, schools would be well served to make this a priority area.

Make higher education affordable again. The cost-shifting to students began in the early 2000s and then became standard practice at state levels during the Great Recession — all hidden by the vast amount of student loans available. Those days are over and students are going to demand the value of the education and its cost be closely aligned. The institutions that get ahead of this will win and those who do not will have to merge or close.

The last critical area is how to allocate a college's overall budget. Historically, when budget cuts arrive at a higher education campus, the internal battle of allocating those resources begins with robust conversation about the future, departmental positioning, and almost always ends with an across-the-board cut to keep the peace. Schools will need to be strategic this time. They must align their limited resources to the vision of the school they are going to be, not what they have been. ♦

Michael Allen, a business and entrepreneurship professor at Spokane Community College, is a former associate athletic director at Eastern Washington University. A longtime Republican, he previously served six years on the Spokane City Council.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Reimaging Higher Education"

Tags

Trending

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines
My first time... experiencing Hamilton
Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg bring big stories to the small screen
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever
A look at the best scores by the late, great film composer Ennio Morricone
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Mohammad Keshtkar checks Amanda Stockton's temperature while conducting a COVID-19 screening at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, which is hosting a temporary shelter for homeless people.

A daughter’s harrowing journey to support her father in his fight with COVID-19

By Wilson Criscione

At the Spokane Veterans Home, 46 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

As coronavirus cases spike, Spokane health officer warns first wave could last into another flu season

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Community spread of COVID-19 is a major concern, according to Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Restaurants opt to temporarily close again as region's COVID-19 case counts rise

By Chey Scott

Indaba Coffee Roasters owner Bobby Enslow opted to temporarily close all Indaba locations after learning an employee had been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

On The Street

On The Street

The Inlander joins local marketing effort

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Having worked for more than 25 years helping connect local businesses with local consumers, the Inlander is in a unique position to help.

On the Street

On the Street

History is happening all around us these past months, making it a great time to learn even more about the American story

By George Nethercutt

The pandemic offers an opportunity to brush up on American history.
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Readers respond to proposal by Rep. Matt Shea; the smell of Spokane

State Rep. Matt Shea is losing one letter writer's vote.

That Dog Has a Problem

By Ben Kuntz

That Dog Has a Problem
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Screen on the Green

Screen on the Green @ University of Idaho

Thu., July 16, Thu., July 23, Thu., July 30, Thu., Aug. 6, Thu., Aug. 13, Sat., Aug. 22 and Thu., Aug. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Michael Allen

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 16-22, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation