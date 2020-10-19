What's actually happening in the Inland Northwest for Halloween 2020

By

click to enlarge The King Family Haunted House, shown here in 2019, is back for outdoor scares this year. - ERICK DOXEY
Erick Doxey
The King Family Haunted House, shown here in 2019, is back for outdoor scares this year.
Halloween, like everything else, is going to be a lot different this year.

Most bars in Washington, under current restrictions that allow alcohol to be served until 11 pm, have opted to put off the usual weekend revelries this year, or drastically scaled back plans (meaning many Eastern Washington residents are likely to flee eastward to North Idaho, where restrictions are much looser).

Trick-or-treating — for those passing out candy and families taking their kids out — is also taking a hit as many households opt not to partake, while those who do are being urged to follow extra sanitation and social distancing measures to keep everyone safe.


Unfortunately, it may be the coronavirus pandemic is the scariest thing we've faced in a long time. Halloween festivities aren't totally canceled, though: Here's a list of local holiday events taking place. Whatever you choose to do, please stay safe out there.

ALL AGES EVENTS

click to enlarge 121300469_10159109223498756_222794596841416374_o.jpg
Spo-Candy Crawl
Downtown Spokane entities unite to offer this family-friendly scavenger hunt through River Park Square, Riverfront Park and other locations. Solve riddles as you locate 10 scenes and then turn in your answers at Whiz Kids in the mall or the Sky Ribbon Café to get a treat bag. (For ages 13 and under). Oct. 19-31. Free. Downtown Spokane. Details here.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat
The ISAAC Foundation, a local nonprofit supporting families experiencing autism, is hosting a sensory-friendly trunk-or-treat for kids and families. Businesses and individuals can sign up to host a trunk, and anyone can donate to help cover the cost of candy. Fri, Oct. 30 from 3:30-7 pm. Free to participate, donations accepted. At Life Center Church, 1202 N. Government Way. Details on Facebook.

Human Rights Halloween Bash
The Human Rights Activist Coterie of Spokane and MAC Movement are putting human rights at the center of their Halloween celebration, and inviting the community to come out in costume (face masks required) for music, dancing, snacks, candy and distanced socializing. Sat, Oct. 31 from 1-6 pm. Free. Spokane Tribal Gathering Place / Huntington Park, 824 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Details on Facebook.

Trunk-or-Treat
Families can head to Adelo's Pizza in the Indian Trail neighborhood for a socially distanced, outdoor trick-or-treat experience. After the restaurant's second annual event, stay to grab dinner from the locally owned pizzeria and pub. Sat, Oct. 31 at 4 pm. Adelo's Pizza, 8801 N. Indian Trail Rd. Details on Facebook.


Fluffy's Trick or Treat
Head straight to the source at Fluffy's Candy in North Spokane, a shop specializing in all sorts of popular and hard-to-find specialty candies from around the world. Besides candy, there'll be in-store drawings, prizes and games. Sat, Oct. 31 from 12-9 pm. Fluffy's, 9502 N. Newport Hwy. Details on Facebook.

Choc-tober Fest
Get your chocolate fix at the Melting Pot in downtown Spokane, which is offering a endless chocolate fondue with the purchase of any four-course meal. Costumes are encouraged, too. (Special only available to dine-in customers.) Sat, Oct. 31 from 12-8 pm. The Melting Pot, 707 W. Main Ave. meltingpot.com/spokane.

click to enlarge 120498621_3497188580332975_251773562348354868_o.jpg
King Family Haunted House
This year's frightful experience from the locally famous King family is a little different, but still just as spooky. Instead of an up-close-and-in-person scare, the haunted display is walk-up or drive-by only, and social distancing and masks are required for all. This year's haunt is viewable any time, but the experience is heightened during scheduled times: Oct. 23-30, from 7-9 pm. Free. At 15604 N. Freya St., Mead. Details at facebook.com/thekingfamilyhauntedhouse

TDS Presents: Halloween Drive-Thru Spooktacular
A distanced yet immersive performance, offering guests a chance to view, from the safety of their cars, four separate "pavilions" featuring Halloween-themed characters, along with trick-or-treat stations. Oct. 30 and 31 from 4-8 pm. $60/car. At Lake City High School, 6101 N. Ramsey Rd., Coeur d'Alene. Details on Facebook.

*Many more festivities are taking place around the region during the Halloween weekend, including several trunk-or-treat events at local churches and other venues. Use Facebook's event search feature to find more in your neighborhood, and also check the Inlander's calendar of events.

NIGHTLIFE (21+)

Halloween Spooktacular
The GLOBE Bar & Kitchen is open for Halloween drink specials, a costume contest with a $100 grand prize and a drag runway show featuring Runway Spokane. Sat, Oct. 31 starting at 8 pm. The GLOBE, 204 N. Division St. Details on Facebook.


Halloween Mask-erade
The Garland Drinkery is hosting two nights of festive drink specials and costume contests to make the most of Washington's currently abbreviated bar schedule that allows alcohol to be served until 11 pm. To be eligible for the contest a mask must be incorporated into your costume, so start getting crafty. Oct. 30 and 31 from 6-11 pm. Garland Drinkery, 828 W. Garland Ave. Details on Facebook.

Halloween at Hi Neighbor
click to enlarge f530421f0d1d4ae73808b69c888b8ff6_750x600.png

Reservations are now open for the North Monroe bar's annual celebration, offering drink specials, a costume contest and chili feast. Sat, Oct. 31 at 6 pm. Hi Neighbor Tavern, 2201 N. Monroe St. Details on Facebook.

 Monster's Ball
Coeur d'Alene's annual Halloween bash is taking place, (mostly) business as usual, at the Resort Plaza Shops downtown. The costumed party offers a live DJ, no-host bars and other entertainment, for guests 21+. Sat, Oct. 31 at 8 pm. $30-$45. Resort Plaza Shops, 210 Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene. Details here.

