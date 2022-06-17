Why Coeur d'Alene's 'Pride in the Park' became the target for white supremacist groups like Patriot Front

click to enlarge David Neiwert photo Thirty-one Patriot Front members were arrested near Pride at the Park for "conspiracy to riot."



Almost instantly, it made national news: Thirty-one members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front had been arrested for "conspiracy to riot" in Coeur d'Alene, allegedly with plans for a destructive confrontation at Pride at the Park, a gay pride event last Saturday.



Since then, reams of speculation and commentary have poured out, but one question, in particular, keeps popping up: Why there?



"We've often asked ourselves over the last couple days, why did they pick Coeur d'Alene?” says Jeanette Laster, executive director of the Human Rights Education Institute, an organization formed as a result of the battles years ago against the Aryan Nations, a white supremacist group the local community helped chase away.

One reason that police were prepared to respond, the police report on the Patriot Front said, was the amount of "credible intelligence indicating there would be groups coming into town intending to seek oppositional contact with other crowds gathered in downtown Coeur d'Alene." That's groups, plural. It wasn't just Patriot Front in downtown Coeur d'Alene aiming to object to Pride in the Park. There were also members of "White Lives Matter," another racist extremist group there. And that's not even counting the far-right pastors, alt-right propagandists and a biker group. Instead of just focusing on one solitary group, it makes more sense to focus on the overall chorus: Across two months, Pride in the Park had been hyped up by numerous local and national right-wing voices as a national flashpoint in a civilizational culture war. By June 11, the presence of far-right radicals looking to cause trouble was less a surprise and something closer to an inevitability.

click to enlarge David Neiwert photo Patriot Front member Mishael Joshua Buster, one of several Patriot Front members with connections to Spokane.

Patriot Front was already here

click to enlarge Dennis Smith photo Patriot Front logos sprayed on a George Floyd mural downtown

In April of last year, Spokane resident Dennis Smith recorded three men defacing the George Floyd mural in downtown Spokane with white paint. When he got closer, Smith found they'd left calling cards: stencil-spray-painted images of the Patriot Front logo and an "American First" Patriot Front Sticker. Spokane and Kootenai County have been hit with waves of Patriot Front vandalism and propaganda on numerous occasions in the last year.

"It was like 23 posters that were distributed throughout Kootenai County: light signal boxes, intersections, entrances to the freeway, railroad crossings," says Laster. "They were photographed and put on [Patriot Front's] National Telegram site."



North Idaho College was hit. The Human Rights Education Institute was hit multiple times, she says. Sometimes they're just stickers, but other times they go further.



But last Thanksgiving, an abandoned Hayden Idaho IHOP was spray-painted with Patriot Front stencils. It's a common strategy for Patriot Front — if the media covers it and names the group, it's essentially getting free publicity.



Just last month, Laster says, Patriot Front slapped some stickers down at Prairie Shopping Center in Hayden.



While locals were eager to point out that none of the Patriot Front members were from Coeur d'Alene, pull back the lens and the number of people with ties to the region start multiplying quickly.



Connor Patrick Moran. Moran isn't exactly a stranger to the area either. Documents show that he was a senior at Shadle Park High School in 2016, and for that matter got a speeding ticket in Spokane in 2020.

Public documents and since-deleted social media and wedding registry feeds also indicate that another Patriot Front member, Robert Benjamin Whitted, is married to a woman who lived in Spokane until recently. His wife graduated in May 2019 from Washington State University, where another Patriot Front member, Winston Durham, is currently a senior and an ROTC cadet in the National Guard.

Lewiston Tribune reports that

Voter registration data showed that Patriot Front members Mishael and Josiah Buster both lived in Spokane — though Josiah moved to Texas recently. Until this week, their father, Matt Buster, was listed on the website of On Fire Ministries, former Washington state Rep. Matt Shea's church, as their "Real Men's Ministry" leader. (Shea now says that Matt Buster is not a part of his church in any capacity.) Josiah Buster, meanwhile, lives in Texas. Zoom out one level further, and you'll find Spencer Simpson from Ellensburg, Washington, while Justin Oleary, James Julias Johnson and Colton Brown are all from Western Washington. Devin Burghart, president of the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, says Patriot Front has suffered high-profile humiliations.

"Patriot Front had a couple of different difficult run-ins in the past few years," he says. "Their D.C. or Philadelphia events — optically they came across looking weak and disorganized. They were left literally fleeing what was supposed to be seen as a show of force."



Coeur d'Alene, by contrast?

click to enlarge Instagram screenshot Dave Reilly (right) with white supremacist James Allsup in an Instagram post taken in Coeur d'Alene. Allsup is holding a tiki torch — and not for the first time.

A coterie of alt-right propagandists move to town

"It was seen as a soft target," Burghart says. It's Aug. 7, 2017 — four days before the infamous Unite the Right March in Charlottesville. And in a private messaging group on Discord, an instant messaging tool, a slew of alt-right figures are brainstorming strategy. A user with the handle "DavyCrockett" has an idea. "We NEED to march straight through the commons with torches for the night rally," he writes, according to a trove of leaked alt-right chat messages. "Nobody will expect it, it will give us the opportunity to take photos and videos and lots of good propaganda." He's met with a chorus of agreement from other alt-right members. And that's exactly what happened, though instead of just chanting "things Normie conservatives can get behind," as he proposes, they chant things like "Jews will not replace us."

In other comments, "Crockett" frets that being too public about the Nazi memes could open them up to attacks from leftists. He rants that "if your [sic] gay STAY IN THE [F—-ING] CLOSET AND STOP PROMOTING THAT SHIT," he writes on Discord.

surrounding his cohost's name with

linking to his coverage at Davereillymedia.com; and begging for retweets to his @DaveReillyMedia account.



A source from Pennsylvania contacted the Inlander and laid out a trove of evidence that "Davy Crockett" was Dave Reilly, the man who ran for Post Falls School Board last year with the local county Republican Party's endorsement.



And Reilly's just one of several alt-right media figures who have moved to the region in the last few years.

click to enlarge David Neiwert photo Anti-"groomer" signs brandished at Pride in the Park





Foxx news goes viral

So on April 13, Foxx tossed the equivalent of a lit cigarette into that puddle of fuel.

"Groomers are going to try to gather in the park in North Idaho in June," he writes on his Telegram account, complete with a list of sponsors and a Star of David superimposed on the Pride poster. "Here's all the companies in the area supporting these groomers."



event in Cda on June 11





The devil in the details

Shades of white

