WSU's women build on last year's success with another run at March Madness

By

click to enlarge Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougs to two straight NCAA tourneys. - WSU ATHLETICS
WSU Athletics
Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougs to two straight NCAA tourneys.

A year after coach Kamie Ethridge took the Washington State women's team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly three decades, the Cougars are going back to the Big Dance.

WSU earned an at-large bid to the tourney after finishing second in the Pac-12 and going 19-10 on the season. The eighth-seeded Cougars will face ninth-seeded Kansas State out of the Big 12 conference. The game will be held in Raleigh, N.C., and the winner has the daunting task of likely playing against home team (and the Bridgeport Region's top seed) North Carolina State.

The Cougs won't be afraid if they get the chance to knock off one of the tournament's top seeds; they've already beaten Arizona this year, and the Wildcats finished second to fellow Pac-12 team Stanford in 2021's national championship. WSU will need huge efforts from leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker, her sister Krystal, and inside presence Bella Murekatete to get a win or two this weekend.

WSU coach Ethridge is a former longtime assistant at Kansas State, and WSU school president Kirk Schulz came to Pullman after serving as president at Kansas State. That ought to give the Cougs' opening game a little added intrigue. ♦

Washington State vs. Kansas State tips off at 8:30 am Pacific time on Saturday, March 19. The game will air on ESPN2.

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Consistent Cougs"

Tags

Latest in Sports

Gonzaga's Anton Watson is a fan favorite for his on-court play and importance to the community

By Will Maupin

Anton Watson soars as GU's super sub.

Gonzaga's women head to horse country to try to make some NCAA noise

By Dan Nailen

It wasn't a cake walk, but the GU women are dancing again.

An old Gonzaga assistant highlights the potential early opponents for the Zags

By Seth Sommerfeld

Does this look like a team worried about its early opponents in the Bid Dance?

Russ isn't dead, he's just a Denver Bronco

By Mike Bookey

From Super Bowl to super sad.
More »
More Sports »
All Culture »

Things To Do

MMIW: No More Stolen Sisters Art Show

MMIW: No More Stolen Sisters Art Show @ Gonzaga University Urban Arts Center

Fridays, Saturdays. Continues through March 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 17-23, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation