The inauguration is tomorrow, Thunderpussy in jeopardy and student loan provider taken to court

• NEWS: The Washington state attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan provider — Navient.
• MUSIC: Nixon Rodeo is headlining a free show at the Knitting Factory tomorrow — and they've got a new single and music video. Outgoing music editor Laura Johnson profiles the local four-piece in her last Inlander article for the paper.
• GARDENING: Terrariums and other mini gardens are making a comeback.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• Donald Trump's inauguration is tomorrow. The festivities (if you want to call them that) have already started. Here is a schedule of events. You can watch some of Obama's cool and collected farewell speech here — where the outgoing president says he will continue to speak out if he feels that America's "core values may be at stake." For a peek at how Obama really feels, see below:
• See how well you know what got better or worse during Obama's presidency. (New York Times)
• The two deputies shot in Blanchard, Idaho, as well as the man who allegedly shot them, have been identified. Deputies Michael Gagnon and Justin Penn were serving a warrant on Adam Deacon Foster, when they were shot. The two deputies are in the hospital — Gagnon is in serious condition. Penn is in fair condition. Foster was also shot during the altercation, and is in fair condition. (Spokesman-Review)
• Dogs in Atlanta killed one child and seriously injured at least one more. The owner of the dogs is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, as the city debates how to handle the specific breed of dog — pitt bull — that is apparently responsible for the death. (Washington Post)
click to enlarge
Thunderpussy
• The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that could restrict federal trademarks for potentially offensive or disparaging language. The decision will impact the all-Asian, Portland-based band the Slants, the Seattle band Thunderpussy and the Washington Redskins. (Seattle Times)