Chaotic Trump news conference, special snowflakes and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
NEWS
: Spokane Public Schools has seen improvement
click image
-
JESSIE HYNES
-
A few "special snowflakes" amount to nothing. Enough, and you have an avalanche.
since committing to reducing suspensions, but the hardest part is yet to come.
COMMENT
: After Trump's inauguration, the depiction of millennial liberals as fragile and sensitive
seems more off target than ever.
MUSIC
: A Jimi Hendrix tribute
brings the icon's old bass player and an amazing cast of guitarists to Spokane.
IN OTHER NEWS
Did we change the meaning of "fine-tuned"?
click image
-
KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
-
Trump trotted out his favorite talking points at Thursday's conference, and said his team is running like a "fine-tuned machine."
President Trump's news conference yesterday was all about the issues affecting the American people, as usual — just kidding, it was mostly another anti-media venting session riddled with falsehoods and straw men
. (The New York Times
)
I'm too old for this
Ret. Vice Adm. Bob Howard has declined President Trump's offer to be national security adviser
, and says he's focusing on family now that he's retired. (CNN)
All washed up
Spokane County has declared a state of emergency
due to road issues, including washouts; one man in Adams Co. is lucky to be alive after a washout surprised him
on his way to work. (KREM)