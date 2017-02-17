Bloglander

Friday, February 17, 2017

News

Chaotic Trump news conference, special snowflakes and morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 9:22 AM

ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: Spokane Public Schools has seen improvement 
click image A few "special snowflakes" amount to nothing. Enough, and you have an avalanche. - JESSIE HYNES
  • JESSIE HYNES
  • A few "special snowflakes" amount to nothing. Enough, and you have an avalanche.
since committing to reducing suspensions, but the hardest part is yet to come.

COMMENT: After Trump's inauguration, the depiction of millennial liberals as fragile and sensitive seems more off target than ever.

MUSIC: A Jimi Hendrix tribute brings the icon's old bass player and an amazing cast of guitarists to Spokane.

IN OTHER NEWS

Did we change the meaning of "fine-tuned"?
click image Trump trotted out his favorite talking points at Thursday's conference, and said his team is running like a "fine-tuned machine." - KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
  • KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
  • Trump trotted out his favorite talking points at Thursday's conference, and said his team is running like a "fine-tuned machine."

President Trump's news conference yesterday was all about the issues affecting the American people, as usual — just kidding, it was mostly another anti-media venting session riddled with falsehoods and straw men. (The New York Times)

I'm too old for this
Ret. Vice Adm. Bob Howard has declined President Trump's offer to be national security adviser, and says he's focusing on family now that he's retired. (CNN)

All washed up
Spokane County has declared a state of emergency due to road issues, including washouts; one man in Adams Co. is lucky to be alive after a washout surprised him on his way to work. (KREM)
