January 05, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Get Involved! 

How to work with your community this week

By
click to enlarge womens-march.jpg

Intro To Activism

As noted last week, we're dedicating this space to civic events, goings-on and opportunities to get involved. And what better way to start that than with an event literally called "How To Get Involved."

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 8 pm, meet in the Spokane Public Library (906 W. Main) to hear from people who are already involved, and find out how you can be too. Hear from current government officials, political campaign workers, political party staffers and local activists.

Buy Books, Promote Social Justice

Social Justice Ministry at St. Joseph Church in Colbert is hosting its fifth used-book sale, featuring a wide range of materials, from children's books and nonfiction to bestsellers. Proceeds from the name-your-price book sale will go toward supporting a Mayan community in the highlands of Guatemala. In the past, those funds have been used to purchase medical equipment and support schools and preschools, says Patt Perlman, a parish member who coordinates the sale.

The two-day sale will begin Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 am to 1 pm, and again from 5 to 7 pm. Sunday's hours are 8 am to 1 pm. If you have books to donate, drop them off in the vestibule at St. Joseph Parish, 3720 E. Colbert Rd.

March Madness

On Jan. 21, the day after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, demonstrators nationwide aim to organize a million women, men and children in Washington, D.C., to march from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House.

But D.C. is a bit of a trek, so we've got you covered. Join others in support of human rights, civil liberties, diversity and compassion at the Spokane Convention Center (334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.) at 11 am for the Eastern Washington/North Idaho version of this demonstration.

"This march is not a protest against Trump or the legitimacy of the election," says Fontaine Pearson, one of the administrators of the national march. "But it is to shed light on women's issues, including sexual assault and workplace discrimination."

Seattle, Bellingham, Olympia and Whidbey Island will also host similar marches simultaneously.

On Jan. 15, the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane (35 W. Main) hosts a sign-making event from 2 to 4 pm for the march. Bring your own materials (poster board, markers) or use theirs.

For more information about the Women's March on Washington in Washington state, including how to register, volunteer and donate, visit womensmarchwastate.org.

Tags:

  • Pin It
  |  

More Comment »

Latest in Comment

  • Not Backing Down

  • Not Backing Down

    The Trump administration's regressive policies won't outweigh the progressive values embodied by our city and state
    • by Rick Eichstaedt
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • On the Street

  • On the Street

    HOW WOULD YOU GRADE SPOKANE'S SNOW-REMOVAL EFFORTS?
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • The Road to 2027

  • The Road to 2027

    A closer look at Spokane's entrepreneurial needs
    • by Tom Simpson
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Mitch Ryals

Most Commented On

  • One Free Shave

    Donald Trump might have merited a honeymoon with voters had he managed his transition better
    • by Robert Herold
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • Thanks, Obama

    The legacy of the 44th President goes far beyond the election of the 45th
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Comment

scandal

scandals

Briefs

green zone

Readers also liked…

  • To Kill the Black Snake

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016
  • Bill of Wrongs

  • Bill of Wrongs

    Publisher's Note
    • by Ted S. McGregor Jr.
    • Oct 29, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation