Family fun centers offer experiences for children and parents alike

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo The Ropes Course at Flight509.

When it's too hot — or cold — to enjoy the great outdoors, family fun centers are a great option to keep the whole family entertained while getting some physical movement in. Younger children can take advantage of ball pits and trampolines, while older kids can try a ropes course or bumper cars. Parents can school their children on classic arcade games, or the whole family can experience virtual reality. Everybody plays, everybody wins at these must-visit family fun centers in the Inland Northwest.

FLIGHT 509

Walking into Flight 509 can be a pleasantly overwhelming experience. There are more than 50 arcade games, a ropes course and a Ninja Warrior course, a VR arena, mini bowling, bumper cars, laser tag and Ballocity, a play structure owner Tim Homer says is like a McDonald's play structure on steroids.

There's also the prize area, where goodies range from Tootsie rolls to paddleboards, and the Hangar Cafe, with gluten- and dairy-free options for post-play refueling. Memberships start at $40 for individuals and $100 for families. There are also three "passport" levels for single-day visits.

"The first group of people that came in, their reactions were 'Whoa!' and that's the consistent reaction from everybody," says the center's creative consultant Stephanie Rose. "That was enough to know it was going to do well and that we built something unique and special."

Since Flight 509 opened in May 2024, Homer estimates around 6,000 bumper car rides and 2,000 games of laser tag were logged in just its first few months.

"We're pretty encouraged by the attendance so far...," he says. "Before the summer vacation, we were pretty busy, especially with birthday parties."

Flight 509 birthday parties are special thanks to party manager Rilee Homer, Tim's daughter. Party supplies, pizza and cupcakes are provided, as is a flight attendant party host who takes the group to each attraction and makes sure the birthday child is the star of the day.

Rilee says Flight 509 hopes to offer parties for adults in the future, as well as more special events like a Halloween costume contest.

Flight 509 is truly made for families, by families. Co-owners Tim and Tammy Homer run the center with Rilee and with Tammy's daughter Stephanie. Grandkids and other family members made suggestions while Tim was designing and building the space.

Tim, who also owns the local inflatable rental company All-Star Jump, says he wasn't a huge arcade-goer growing up but wanted to create a place where his children and grandchildren could have fun. He and the rest of the family have added elements to Flight 509, like sensory hours, augmentative and alternative communication boards, and universal size changing tables, to make sure other families can enjoy the space as well.

"The ultimate goal is that they feel like part of this family unit and this community, not just customers that are coming in," Rose says.



10502 E. Montgomery Drive, Spokane Valley, flight509.com

CHAOS ARCADE

Take it from Inlander readers: Chaos Arcade has been voted the best arcade for three years running. In our 2024 Best Of poll, Chaos was also named the best place for a kid's birthday party. An arcade with new favorites like Pac-Man Smash Air Hockey, and old classics like pinball and skeeball (game cards start at $10), Chaos Arcade also offers two ways to enjoy virtual reality. You can play in Arcade Mode and complete a game in the free-roam arena, or combine VR with an escape room challenge (minimum two people at $50 each).

1020 W. Francis Ave., Spokane, chaosarcade.com, 509-866-7417

WONDERLAND FAMILY FUN CENTER

At Wonderland Family Fun Center, guests can enjoy acres of fun — literally. Spread across 5 acres, Wonderland offers more than 80 video and ticket redemption games, an 18-hole mini golf course, and laser tag. Outside, there's another 18-hole mini golf course, go-karts, bumper boats and a rock wall. Admission is free at Wonderland, and attractions can be purchased individually or with a pass for greater savings. Packages are available for birthday parties ($425-$525) and group parties ($25 all-you-can-play per person, 10 person minimum).

10515 N. Division St., Spokane, wonderlandspokane.com, 509-468-4386

TRIPLE PLAY FAMILY FUN PARK

Triple Play takes its name seriously, with the family fun park, the Raptor Reef Indoor Waterpark and the Triple Play Resort Hotel and Suites. At the fun park, ride the Nebula Drop, the Soaring Eagle Zip Ride, bumper boats and bumper cars, or go-karts. You can also bowl, play mini golf, and experience the virtual-reality adventure Hologate, plus a laser maze and laser tag. The indoor waterpark features a variety of waterslides, a wave pool, Children's Aquaplay, an interactive play structure, and Toddler Lagoon. An Indoor Ultimate Pass is $64.95, while an indoor-outdoor Ultimate Pass is $74.95. Passes are also available for the Family Fun Park or Raptor Reef only, or you can simply pay for the attractions you'd like to experience.

175 W. Orchard Ave., Hayden, 3play.com, 208-762-7529

WE PLAY

We Play's tagline of "Premiere Indoor Playground" sums it up nicely. The main area features more than 5,000 square feet of fun, including multiple slides, trampolines, a zip line, a climbing/crawling obstacle course, ball blasters and a toddler area, which features a small climbing wall, sensory boards, slides, swings, a play table and more. There is also a Lego Zone and the Imagination Station, where children can draw or play with farmhouse kitchen and workbench toys. An eight-obstacle Ninja Warrior course is attached to the main area. Admission varies depending on a child's age and whether it's a weekday or weekend, but ranges from $13-$19 per two-hour session. Families can also purchase memberships from $399 to $449.

14700 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley, weplayspokane.com, 509-443-3504

EVEN MORE FAMILY FUN!

ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK 1441 N. Argonne Road, Spokane Valley altitudetrampolinepark.com, 509-890-1020

FLYING SQUIRREL TRAMPOLINE PARK 15312 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, flyingsquirrelsports.us, 509-242-3831

GET AIR TRAMPOLINE PARK 4750 N. Division St., Spokane (NorthTown Mall)getairsports.com, 509-381-1757

JUMP FOR JOY 250 W. Dalton Ave., Coeur d'Alene 5310 E. Marietta Ave., Spokane Valley jumpforjoyinc.com

LASERMAXX 202 W. Second Ave., Spokanelasermaxxspokane.com, 509-624-7700