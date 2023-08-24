Question of the Week

How have you been dealing with the smoke?

RICHARD HUBER

We flew in yesterday. We couldn't see anything.

Where are you visiting from?

Germany.

Do you get wildfires there?

Oh yes, last year we had a lot of them. We never saw an amount of smoke like this. It's a little strange.


ALEX LOVE

Staying inside, using a HEPA filter.

Can you remember the last time it was this bad in Spokane?

Like three years ago, '20 or '21. It was like 400.

I saw it was above 500 yesterday.

Pretty off the scale.


MICAH GOODMAN

I've been staying inside except for when we do our walk. The headaches, wet eyes, even up to this morning, it's been constant.

Just stepping outside to walk the dog?

That's basically it. Yesterday I made the mistake of thinking if I get out earlier it'll be better. But the smoke settles over the night... I felt like I was breathing in wet ash, really.


BOB ELLIOTT

We brought masks. It's normally a three-hour drive from Cle Elum, it took us six and a half yesterday. There were 8- or 10-mile backups.

Do you have much experience with outdoor exercising in Cle Elum when it's smoky?

I think we're conscious of it. We haven't masked yet because the smoke wasn't as hazardous and intense as it was here.


ANNIKA SCHILKE

Well, we were supposed to be camping, so we checked into a hotel instead.

Are you from around here?

I'm visiting from Iowa.

Is there smoke in Iowa?

Not like this. But we've gotten the incursion from the Canadian wildfires.


INTERVIEWS BY NATE SANFORD
8/21/2023, RIVERFRONT PARK (AQI: 177, unhealthy)

