Question of the Week

JACE FERGUSON

It's kind of sad. It brought a lot of traction for the smaller teams. The east side, especially the south, has all the powerhouses, and I like to think that the Pac-12 kind of competed with that. But now that's gone we don't have much.

















CODY GRING

I'm not following this, but it is sad to see them go away because it's something that's been around since I was a kid.

What kind of sports do you follow?

Boxing.













ANDREW LOWE

I think it's what differentiates college sports from pro sports. You have the local regional rivalries... whereas, no one's gonna care about playing Rutgers or Penn State or Maryland as UW moves into the Big 10.

Do you think UW will succeed in the Big 10?

Probably no more or no less than they did before.











SAMUEL FITTERER

Now [WSU] is not going to be in a prominent position as far as their opponents. It's nice when they can play teams like UW and Southern Cal that are bigger programs because then it builds WSU up... The Pac-12 is like a tradition and it's kind of unfortunate that we're not gonna have that anymore.















JOHN FORSTER

Well, I think we could see it coming when we first started seeing the kids try and go to the big-name programs. I don't think the kids have a choice necessarily. They want to play ball, but I think it's gonna hurt some of the kids who go to the big schools as walk-ons on the scholarship.















INTERVIEWS BY SYLVIA DAVIDOW