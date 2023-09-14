Question of the Week

JOSH GOERDT

I would pick the grizzly bear because they tend to be the king of our area and that would probably be a good friend in the woods. I'm also a big fan of salmon, so during salmon time that would be nice to get some fresh salmon.

















SEAN SMITH

I want to be friends with a ragtag, three-legged rabid raccoon that has seen some shit. I don't want to just be friends with a raccoon, I want someone who has been scrappy, who has fought for their life, who has earned everything they have and who probably has a robust social network because of it.













100 percent a jungle cat. I don't even care which cat — it could be a lion, it could be a cheetah, it could be a panther. I just want to be friends with one because they're fast, strong, a little bit sneaky, goofy and cute.



















CAMERON PRICE

I would choose a coyote because they are in that in-between space where they are being pushed out of wilder areas and into cities, and they are learning how to survive. I think I could learn a thing or two from them.

















LOUISA SEVIER

Probably a wild mustang because I think that they would be spunky enough to keep up with my snarky sass, and they would never be boring. And, if you want to travel, then you have a travel buddy.



















INTERVIEWS BY AMELIA TRONCONE

9/7/23, RIVERFRONT PARK