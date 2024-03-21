A quick rundown of the local squads that made the Big Dance

click to enlarge Clockwise from upper left: Yvonne Ejim, Jaime Loera, Anton Watson, Isaac Jones.

GONZAGA MEN

(25-7, 5-seed - Midwest Region)

Just over a month ago, this team wasn't making the NCAA Tournament.

My, how times can change. Now a 5-seed, Gonzaga is not only in the Big Dance but is favored to win at least one game. Considering their track record — the Zags have made it to at least the Sweet Sixteen in every NCAA Tournament since 2015 — one game might be a bit of an underestimate.

Creighton transfer Ryan Nembhard has figured out how to fit his 6.7 assists per game into the team's offense, and Wyoming transfer Graham Ike is delivering the goods with 16.5 points per game.

The Zags have found an attack that is hard to stop, and their opening round opponent is not a defense-minded team. A date with an injury-depleted Kansas squad looks enticing for the second round.

Opening Game: Gonzaga vs. 12-seed McNeese State — Thu, March 21 at 4:25 pm on TBS

Potential Second Round Opponents: 4-seed Kansas or 13-seed Samford

WASHINGTON STATE MEN

(24-9, 7-seed - East Region)

For the first time since 2008, the Washington State men's basketball team is going dancing.

Unfortunately, that celebration was somewhat muted once fans of the Cougars realized that their team will have to play the Drake Bulldogs basically down the road from its campus. Drake is the lower seed, but their campus in Des Moines, Iowa, is a quick two-hour drive from Omaha.

So much for the better-seeded Cougars getting preferential treatment.

Wazzu will have some familiarity with their foes as WSU senior guard Joseph Yesufu began his collegiate career at Drake. That said, the senior is unlikely to play, as he's been out with an injury since November.

Washington State's first NCAA appearance since 2008 will last as long as freshman guard Myles Rice (15.1 ppg) and senior forward Isaac Jones (15.4 ppg) can keep the Cougars alive.

Wazzu's toughness will be challenged in the opener against a Drake team that crashes the glass as hard as any team in the country.

Opening Game: WSU vs. 10-seed Drake — Thu, March 21 at 7:05 pm on TruTV

Potential Second Round Opponents: 2-seed Iowa State or 15-seed South Dakota State

GONZAGA WOMEN

(30-3, 4-seed - Portland Region)

The historic season rolls on for Gonzaga. It's the best seed in program history — while head coach Lisa Fortier has twice guided the Zags to a 5-seed, the Zags have never been this high — and as a result the Zags get to host the first two rounds at home here in Spokane.

Yvonne Ejim (19.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and company will open against the Big West champs out of UC Irvine.

Gonzaga has not lost a game at home this season — the Zags' last home loss came more than two years ago against BYU. By virtue of being named a top-4 seed, Gonzaga will host first and second round games at The Kennel. Should the team advance, they will play their second-weekend games in nearby Portland.

It's as good of a draw as it gets for Gonzaga, in what has been arguably the best season Gonzaga women's basketball has ever seen. Now it is time to capitalize on the rewards after such a phenomenal regular season, and those rewards are being delivered right to the Zags' front door.

Opening Game: Gonzaga vs. 13-seed UC Irvine — Sat, March 23 at 4:30 pm on ESPN2

Potential Second Round Opponents: 5-seed Utah or 12-seed South Dakota State

EASTERN WASHINGTON WOMEN

(29-5, 14-seed - Albany Region)

Head coach Joddie Gleason's group has won 13 straight games and they're now flying into a date with the Beavers in Corvallis.

The Eagles are heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1986 after winning the Big Sky Tournament. Their 29-5 record is by far the best in program history — the Eagles' previous best in terms of wins was 21, a number they have easily outdone this season.

Sophomore guard Aaliyah Alexander leads the way with 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, but the Federal Way, Washington, product is far from the only local player on the roster. There are 11 Washingtonians who suit up for EWU, including three from the Spokane area.

Lewis and Clark High School's Jacinta Buckley is averaging a strong 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as the local anchor to the Eagles' interior attack.

Opening Game: Eastern Washington vs. 3-seed Oregon State — Fri, March 22 at 5 pm on ESPN U

Potential Second Round Opponents: 6-seed Nebraska or 11-seed Texas A&M ♦