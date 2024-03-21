Art Salvage's new location opens, the Spokane Indians honor Carl Maxey; plus, new music

click to enlarge Art Salvage's new location opens, the Spokane Indians honor Carl Maxey; plus, new music

BIGGER & BETTER

Crafters and creatives alike, rejoice! As of last Friday, March 15, Art Salvage Spokane has finally reopened in its new building on North Foothills Drive! The creative reuse nonprofit, which sells donated art supplies and other materials to keep them out of the waste stream, had operated in a small space on North Ash Street for five years, and was definitely ready for an upgrade by the time it announced its move in October 2023. The new space features a lobby and a large retail area full of salvaged goods and art supplies ripe for the picking. A grand opening celebration is happening on April 20, coinciding with Earth Day weekend. Learn more about Art Salvage's mission and its programs at artsalvagespokane.com. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Art Salvage's new location opens, the Spokane Indians honor Carl Maxey; plus, new music

FROM BOXING TO BASEBALL

In celebration of Black History Month, the Spokane Indians and The Black Lens newspaper partnered to unveil a new logo and uniform honoring Spokane civil rights advocate Carl Maxey. The new black-and-red uniforms will be worn by players on April 19 in conjunction with Jackie Robinson's birthday, as well as on Juneteenth (June 19), with both games being dubbed "King Carl Night." The logo depicts a red boxing glove with a golden crown on top. Laden with symbolism, the design nods to many of Maxey's achievements and serves as a tribute to his civil rights activism, legacy in Spokane and the Spokane Indians' ongoing commitment to support communities of color. A portion of all proceeds from King Carl-branded merchandise will be donated to the Sandy Williams Fund at the Carl Maxey Center. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Art Salvage's new location opens, the Spokane Indians honor Carl Maxey; plus, new music

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 22.

WAXAHATCHEE, TIGER'S BLOOD

If you haven't paid attention to indie folkie Katie Crutchfield's ascent to becoming one of the best living American songwriters, now's as good a time as any to jump on the proverbial bandwagon.

SHAKIRA, LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN

After making it through a high-profile divorce and tax fraud case, the hip-shaking pop star's 12th LP focuses on resilience (while still doing plenty of hip-shaking).

ROSIE TUCKER, UTOPIA NOW!

The pop rocker makes taking shots at capitalism sound so damn catchy on their latest album. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Alegría Dance is celebrating its first year with a gala showcasing styles and dancers from near and far

By Summer Sandstrom

Alegr&iacute;a Dance is celebrating its first year with a gala showcasing styles and dancers from near and far

One culture writer's take on the potential TikTok ban, and why that's not good

By Summer Sandstrom

One culture writer's take on the potential TikTok ban, and why that's not good

Air Force women honored at Fairchild give advice on how to succeed, no matter who you are

By Eliza Billingham

Air Force women honored at Fairchild give advice on how to succeed, no matter who you are

Sonny Angel figurines are captivating collectors and spurring local swaps at Boo Radley's in downtown Spokane

By Lucy Klebeck

Sonny Angel figurines are captivating collectors and spurring local swaps at Boo Radley's in downtown Spokane
More »

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Adam Schluter: Hello from a Stranger

Adam Schluter: Hello from a Stranger @ Entropy

Through April 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • March 21-27, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation