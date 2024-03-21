Art Salvage's new location opens, the Spokane Indians honor Carl Maxey; plus, new music

BIGGER & BETTER

Crafters and creatives alike, rejoice! As of last Friday, March 15, Art Salvage Spokane has finally reopened in its new building on North Foothills Drive! The creative reuse nonprofit, which sells donated art supplies and other materials to keep them out of the waste stream, had operated in a small space on North Ash Street for five years, and was definitely ready for an upgrade by the time it announced its move in October 2023. The new space features a lobby and a large retail area full of salvaged goods and art supplies ripe for the picking. A grand opening celebration is happening on April 20, coinciding with Earth Day weekend. Learn more about Art Salvage's mission and its programs at artsalvagespokane.com. (MADISON PEARSON)





FROM BOXING TO BASEBALL

In celebration of Black History Month, the Spokane Indians and The Black Lens newspaper partnered to unveil a new logo and uniform honoring Spokane civil rights advocate Carl Maxey. The new black-and-red uniforms will be worn by players on April 19 in conjunction with Jackie Robinson's birthday, as well as on Juneteenth (June 19), with both games being dubbed "King Carl Night." The logo depicts a red boxing glove with a golden crown on top. Laden with symbolism, the design nods to many of Maxey's achievements and serves as a tribute to his civil rights activism, legacy in Spokane and the Spokane Indians' ongoing commitment to support communities of color. A portion of all proceeds from King Carl-branded merchandise will be donated to the Sandy Williams Fund at the Carl Maxey Center. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on March 22.

WAXAHATCHEE, TIGER'S BLOOD

If you haven't paid attention to indie folkie Katie Crutchfield's ascent to becoming one of the best living American songwriters, now's as good a time as any to jump on the proverbial bandwagon.

SHAKIRA, LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN

After making it through a high-profile divorce and tax fraud case, the hip-shaking pop star's 12th LP focuses on resilience (while still doing plenty of hip-shaking).

ROSIE TUCKER, UTOPIA NOW!

The pop rocker makes taking shots at capitalism sound so damn catchy on their latest album. (SETH SOMMERFELD)