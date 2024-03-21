One culture writer's take on the potential TikTok ban, and why that's not good

click to enlarge The clock is ticking for TikTok...

TikTok is arguably my favorite social media platform.

You can watch videos of cats being silly, learn about upcoming astrological transits, keep up to date with the latest fashion trends — really, there's a video of literally anything imaginable on that app.

But after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on March 13 seeking to ban the app in the U.S. unless it's divested to a new owner — part of an ongoing battle that started in 2020 over concerns of the app's Chinese ownership creating national security risks — the platform might vanish from our phones for good.

Don't get it twisted, TikTok has its issues.

For one, the amount of time I've personally spent on the app — scrolling through video after video when I could've spent that large chunk of time on more meaningful, fulfilling tasks — is astounding. It's addictive, and you can easily get stuck mindlessly doom scrolling.

Plus, misinformation can spread like crazy on TikTok (and every other social media platform), making it crucial that users research a topic or preface something they saw there with, "I saw this on TikTok but..."

TikTok also is a capitalist dream. When a product like Bloom Nutrition Greens & Superfoods Powder or Stanley Cups trends, your entire "For You Page" is often flooded with ad after ad trying to convince you to buy something.

It also makes comparing yourself to videos that document literal seconds of someone's life, edited in an aesthetic way that leaves out anything negative, really easy. TikTok videos are also shared all over the internet, arguably contributing to the many mental health issues exacerbated by social media.

But, that's part of living with social media and the internet. These apps have unfortunate effects on everyone, and it's still uncharted territory we're learning to navigate.

Even though TikTok definitely has its downsides, it's a really cool platform in a variety of other ways.

It allows people to connect over niche interests and share relatable stories that wouldn't be as widely accessible on other apps. TikTok lets people express themselves and their creativity in a really easy way that doesn't require intensive knowledge of technology or the algorithm. And it brings light to social issues, be it global like the Israel-Palestine war or local like a small town recovering from a climate disaster.

There are a number of musicians, artists, authors and other creatives who've gone viral on the app and gained opportunities that may not have been available otherwise. While this example may be rare, TikTok definitely helps establish communities small and large.

In my opinion, the pros and cons of TikTok and its effect on users is heavily dependent on each individual. I love it, but also know plenty of people who hate it for very legitimate reasons.

That same statement can be applied to every social media platform, and they all store information about us. While there are laws each must abide by, that doesn't make companies like Meta or X any less problematic, or mean that there aren't concerns about the way they influence people and use their data.

The internet isn't perfect, and it's hackable. While this may be a slightly nihilistic Gen Z opinion, so much of our data is out there already and could be misused at any moment. Despite concerns about TikTok posing national security risks, especially in regards to how it could influence elections, I think it would be a shame to lose the platform altogether, assuming the Senate sides with the House's decision and its Beijing-based owners don't sell it.

It's a really fun app, albeit addictive and slightly problematic at times, but it would be detrimental to lose access to the sense of connectedness and community that it's built for so many. ♦