Balazs: A Trail

Whether you're walking through Riverfront Park, headed to the Yards for brunch or just driving down Division Street, Harold Balazs' legacy can be seen in almost every corner of Spokane. There are too many to count, but here are a few standout Balazs art pieces — in varying media — that you can see in the wild.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND ENAMEL FIGURES

SPOKANE VALLEY LIBRARY, 22 N. HERALD ROAD

These figurines were originally installed in the children's room of the new Valley branch of the Spokane County Rural Library in 1955. They were on display until 1979 and, after more than 20 years in storage, were reinstalled in the mezzanine of the new Spokane Valley Library.

HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

2203 N. DIVISION ST.

A Tree of Life design on the facade of the building's street-facing side.

"LISTEN"

SPOKANE PUBLIC RADIO COURTYARD, 1229 N. MONROE ST.

Designed to look like an ear, this sculpture sits in front of the Spokane Public Radio building. In 2016, during a courtyard dedication ceremony, Spokane Symphony percussionists Bryan Bogue, Paul Raymond and Adam Wallstein played the sculpture like an instrument.

CARVED BRICK WALL

WALL STREET PEDESTRIAN CORRIDOR, ON 222 N. WALL ST.

Carved into the side of the Wheatland Bank building, this relief sculpture is easy to miss the first time, but once you see it, you'll never pass by in ignorance again.

"UNTITLED" (LANTERN)

ON THE NORTH, RIVER SIDE OF THE FIRST INTERSTATE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

A tower constructed of concrete. The top of the sculpture boasts Balazs' "Transcend the Bullshit."

"BIRDS OF THE NORTHWEST" AND "NORTHWEST WILDFLOWERS"

LINCOLN BUILDING, 818 W. RIVERSIDE AVE.

These two enamel pieces on the facade of the Lincoln Building in downtown Spokane are extremely colorful, a juxtaposition to Balazs' monochromatic sculptures.



CENTENNIAL SCULPTURE

RIVERFRONT PARK, IN THE SPOKANE RIVER, SOUTH OF THE CLOCKTOWER

This sculpture was made in 1978 and dedicated to the city of Spokane in 1981 for its centennial celebration. At the time of its installation, it was one of the largest floating statues in the world.

"DISCOVER"

LEWIS AND CLARK HIGH SCHOOL, SOUTHWEST OF THE OLD SCHOOL BUILDING

A metal sculpture designed to look like a canoe with people paddling. The artwork was acquired for Washington's State Art Collection in partnership with Spokane Public Schools.



"MIXED FORMS"

KENDALL YARDS, 1248 W. SUMMIT PKWY.

A smaller geometric sculpture situated outside the Yards Bruncheon.

ROTARY FOUNTAIN

RIVERFRONT PARK, NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF HOWARD STREET AND SPOKANE FALLS BOULEVARD

In collaboration with Bob Perron, Balazs designed the fountain to tell a story of the Spokane Falls and its relationship to the area's Indigenous peoples. ♦