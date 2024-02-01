Balazs: A Trail

Some standout Harold Balazs pieces you can see around the region

By

click to enlarge Balazs: A Trail

Whether you're walking through Riverfront Park, headed to the Yards for brunch or just driving down Division Street, Harold Balazs' legacy can be seen in almost every corner of Spokane. There are too many to count, but here are a few standout Balazs art pieces — in varying media — that you can see in the wild.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND ENAMEL FIGURES

SPOKANE VALLEY LIBRARY, 22 N. HERALD ROAD
These figurines were originally installed in the children's room of the new Valley branch of the Spokane County Rural Library in 1955. They were on display until 1979 and, after more than 20 years in storage, were reinstalled in the mezzanine of the new Spokane Valley Library.

HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

2203 N. DIVISION ST.
A Tree of Life design on the facade of the building's street-facing side.

Related
The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's latest exhibit showcases a unique collection of 30 works by one of Spokane's favorite artists

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's latest exhibit showcases a unique collection of 30 works by one of Spokane's favorite artists

"LISTEN"

SPOKANE PUBLIC RADIO COURTYARD, 1229 N. MONROE ST.
Designed to look like an ear, this sculpture sits in front of the Spokane Public Radio building. In 2016, during a courtyard dedication ceremony, Spokane Symphony percussionists Bryan Bogue, Paul Raymond and Adam Wallstein played the sculpture like an instrument.

CARVED BRICK WALL

WALL STREET PEDESTRIAN CORRIDOR, ON 222 N. WALL ST.
Carved into the side of the Wheatland Bank building, this relief sculpture is easy to miss the first time, but once you see it, you'll never pass by in ignorance again.

click to enlarge Balazs: A Trail

"UNTITLED" (LANTERN)

ON THE NORTH, RIVER SIDE OF THE FIRST INTERSTATE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
A tower constructed of concrete. The top of the sculpture boasts Balazs' "Transcend the Bullshit."

"BIRDS OF THE NORTHWEST" AND "NORTHWEST WILDFLOWERS"

LINCOLN BUILDING, 818 W. RIVERSIDE AVE.
These two enamel pieces on the facade of the Lincoln Building in downtown Spokane are extremely colorful, a juxtaposition to Balazs' monochromatic sculptures.

CENTENNIAL SCULPTURE

RIVERFRONT PARK, IN THE SPOKANE RIVER, SOUTH OF THE CLOCKTOWER
This sculpture was made in 1978 and dedicated to the city of Spokane in 1981 for its centennial celebration. At the time of its installation, it was one of the largest floating statues in the world.

"DISCOVER"

LEWIS AND CLARK HIGH SCHOOL, SOUTHWEST OF THE OLD SCHOOL BUILDING
A metal sculpture designed to look like a canoe with people paddling. The artwork was acquired for Washington's State Art Collection in partnership with Spokane Public Schools.

"MIXED FORMS"

KENDALL YARDS, 1248 W. SUMMIT PKWY.
A smaller geometric sculpture situated outside the Yards Bruncheon.

ROTARY FOUNTAIN

RIVERFRONT PARK, NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF HOWARD STREET AND SPOKANE FALLS BOULEVARD
In collaboration with Bob Perron, Balazs designed the fountain to tell a story of the Spokane Falls and its relationship to the area's Indigenous peoples.

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of Harold Balazs

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's latest exhibit showcases a unique collection of 30 works by one of Spokane's favorite artists

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's latest exhibit showcases a unique collection of 30 works by one of Spokane's favorite artists
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's latest exhibit showcases a unique collection of 30 works by one of Spokane's favorite artists

By Carrie Scozzaro

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's latest exhibit showcases a unique collection of 30 works by one of Spokane's favorite artists

FriendChips captures chipmunks in the office, playing poker and drinking Nutz Lite

By Summer Sandstrom

FriendChips captures chipmunks in the office, playing poker and drinking Nutz Lite

As universities cut arts funding, a local artist and writer wonders to what end

By Rajah Bose

As universities cut arts funding, a local artist and writer wonders to what end

Celebrate Black History Month in the Inland Northwest with these events

By Madison Pearson

Celebrate Black History Month in the Inland Northwest with these events
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Quincey Miracle: It's Easy to Get Lost Here

Quincey Miracle: It's Easy to Get Lost Here @ Spokane Falls Community College

Mondays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 1

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and covering everything from libraries to mermaid pods for the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Washington University.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 1- 7, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation