Beloved Spokane drive-time radio show "Dave, Ken, and Molly" abruptly canceled

The award-winning, decades-running program on KZZU and KXLY goes off the air without a final send-off

By

Beloved Spokane drive-time radio show "Dave, Ken, and Molly" abruptly canceled
Young Kwak
Ken Hopkins, producer Dan Roberts, Dave Sposito and Molly Allen in 2018.
After over 30 years on our local airwaves, KZZU/KXLY's popular "Dave, Ken, and Molly" drive-time radio show is gone without even a goodbye.

The unceremonious end to the program — not even allowing the crew one last farewell show — was made by the radio stations' parent company, Morgan Murphy Media.

Host Molly Allen broke the news earlier today via a Facebook post, stating that it was not the trio's choice to no longer be on the air and thanking the community for supporting the show.
Beloved Spokane drive-time radio show "Dave, Ken, and Molly" abruptly canceled (3)
Host Dave Sposito has also posted on Facebook about the show's abrupt ending, bluntly saying the program "was eliminated" while sharing gratitude for all the listeners he'd been able to connect with over the years.
Beloved Spokane drive-time radio show "Dave, Ken, and Molly" abruptly canceled (2)
To contextualize a bit the legacy of "Dave, Ken, and Molly," the show — which originally started with just Dave and Ken Hopkins as "The Breakfast Boys" — has won the Inlander's Best Of readers poll basically every year we've had a category for best local radio program or team — an internal count has the number at 26 wins!.

While we reached out, the hosts declined to comment at this time.

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

