Beloved Spokane drive-time radio show "Dave, Ken, and Molly" abruptly canceled

click to enlarge Young Kwak Ken Hopkins, producer Dan Roberts, Dave Sposito and Molly Allen in 2018.

, KZZU/KXLY's popular "Dave, Ken, and Molly" drive-time radio show is gone without even a goodbye.The unceremonious end to the program — not even allowing the crew one last farewell show — was made by the radio stations' parent company, Morgan Murphy Media.Host Molly Allen broke the news earlier today via a Facebook post, stating that it was not the trio's choice to no longer be on the air and thanking the community for supporting the show.Host Dave Sposito has also posted on Facebook about the show's abrupt ending, bluntly saying the program "was eliminated" while sharing gratitude for all the listeners he'd been able to connect with over the years.To contextualize a bit the legacy of "Dave, Ken, and Molly," the show — which originally started with just Dave and Ken Hopkins as "The Breakfast Boys" — has won theBest Of readers poll basically every year we've had a category for best local radio program or team — an internal count has the number at 26 wins!.While we reached out, the hosts declined to comment at this time.