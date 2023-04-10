Best of Broadway Spokane announces 2023-24 season schedule

This morning, the 2023-24 schedule was announced, and includes several newly off-Broadway productions and plenty of pop-culture touchstones. Without further ado, here's the lineup:
- TINA — The Tina Turner Musical, Sept. 19-24
- Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Dec. 5-10
- SIX, Jan. 23-28, 2024
- My Fair Lady, April 2-7, 2024
- Disney's Frozen, July 24-Aug. 4, 2024
- Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Nov. 10-11
- Les Miserables, Nov. 14-19
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Dec. 23
- Stomp, Feb. 23-24, 2024
- Mean Girls, March 5-6, 2024
Among those new shows are SIX, a "remixed" retelling, a la Hamilton, of the lives of the six tragic wives of the infamous King Henry VIII, plus the stage version of Disney's beloved Frozen, which needs no introduction for most. (See above for a preview of how adorable Sven the reindeer and Olaf the snowman look transported from screen to stage.)
As an overall theme, this next season packs in tons of girl power (SIX, Mean Girls, Frozen), numerous timeless tales (Les Mis, To Kill a Mockingbird, My Fair Lady), and homages to American music icons (Tina, Million Dollar Quartet).
While season ticket packages go on sale this Friday, April 17, single tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting July 12. For more info, visit broadwayspokane.com.