Best of Broadway Spokane announces 2023-24 season schedule

click to enlarge Joan Marcus photo SIX, a modern retelling of the six ill-fated wives of Henry VIII, is coming to Spokane.

T

click to enlarge Matthew Murphy photo Frozen favorites Sven and Olaf are ready to charm and delight.

TINA — The Tina Turner Musical , Sept. 19-24

, Sept. 19-24 Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird , Dec. 5-10

, Dec. 5-10 SIX , Jan. 23-28, 2024

, Jan. 23-28, 2024 My Fair Lady , April 2-7, 2024

, April 2-7, 2024 Disney's Frozen, July 24-Aug. 4, 2024

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical , Nov. 10-11

, Nov. 10-11 Les Miserables , Nov. 14-19

, Nov. 14-19 Million Dollar Quartet Christmas , Dec. 23

, Dec. 23 Stomp , Feb. 23-24, 2024

, Feb. 23-24, 2024 Mean Girls, March 5-6, 2024





Among those new shows are SIX, a "remixed" retelling, a la Hamilton, of the lives of the six tragic wives of the infamous King Henry VIII, plus the stage version of Disney's beloved Frozen, which needs no introduction for most. (See above for a preview of how adorable Sven the reindeer and Olaf the snowman look transported from screen to stage.)



As an overall theme, this next season packs in tons of girl power (SIX, Mean Girls, Frozen), numerous timeless tales (Les Mis, To Kill a Mockingbird, My Fair Lady), and homages to American music icons (Tina, Million Dollar Quartet).



While season ticket packages go on sale this Friday, April 17, single tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting July 12. For more info, visit "We're excited to announce a season that brings a lot of variety to Spokane, including the hottest new Broadway hits as well as old favorites," Kobluk says.Among those new shows are, a "remixed" retelling, a laof the lives of the six tragic wives of the infamous King Henry VIII, plus the stage version of Disney's beloved, which needs no introduction for most. (See above for a preview of how adorable Sven the reindeer and Olaf the snowman look transported from screen to stage.)As an overall theme, this next season packs in tons of girl power (), numerous timeless tales (), and homages to American music icons ().While season ticket packages go on sale this Friday, April 17, single tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting July 12. For more info, visit broadwayspokane.com

series has something for everyone: chart-topping hits, classic musicals, beloved adaptations and more.This morning, the 2023-24 schedule was announced, and includes several newly off-Broadway productions and plenty of pop-culture touchstones. Without further ado, here's the lineup:Included in the five-show season ticket package:Special engagements:In a press release, WestCoast Entertainment President Justin Kobluk notes that many of this season's stops are touring around the country for the very first time.