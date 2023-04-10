Best of Broadway Spokane announces 2023-24 season schedule

By

click to enlarge Best of Broadway Spokane announces 2023-24 season schedule
Joan Marcus photo
SIX, a modern retelling of the six ill-fated wives of Henry VIII, is coming to Spokane.
The upcoming season of Spokane's Best of Broadway series has something for everyone: chart-topping hits, classic musicals, beloved adaptations and more.

This morning, the 2023-24 schedule was announced, and includes several newly off-Broadway productions and plenty of pop-culture touchstones. Without further ado, here's the lineup:

click to enlarge Best of Broadway Spokane announces 2023-24 season schedule
Matthew Murphy photo
Frozen favorites Sven and Olaf are ready to charm and delight.
Included in the five-show season ticket package:
  • TINA — The Tina Turner Musical, Sept. 19-24
  • Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Dec. 5-10
  • SIX,  Jan. 23-28, 2024
  • My Fair Lady, April 2-7, 2024
  • Disney's Frozen, July 24-Aug. 4, 2024
Special engagements:
  • Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Nov. 10-11
  • Les Miserables, Nov. 14-19
  • Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Dec. 23
  • Stomp, Feb. 23-24, 2024
  • Mean Girls, March 5-6, 2024
In a press release, WestCoast Entertainment President Justin Kobluk notes that many of this season's stops are touring around the country for the very first time.

"We're excited to announce a season that brings a lot of variety to Spokane, including the hottest new Broadway hits as well as old favorites," Kobluk says.

Among those new shows are SIX, a "remixed" retelling, a la Hamilton, of the lives of the six tragic wives of the infamous King Henry VIII, plus the stage version of Disney's beloved Frozen, which needs no introduction for most. (See above for a preview of how adorable Sven the reindeer and Olaf the snowman look transported from screen to stage.) 

As an overall theme, this next season packs in tons of girl power (SIX, Mean Girls, Frozen), numerous timeless tales (Les Mis, To Kill a Mockingbird, My Fair Lady), and homages to American music icons (Tina, Million Dollar Quartet).

While season ticket packages go on sale this Friday,  April 17, single tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting July 12. For more info, visit broadwayspokane.com.

Tags

Speaking of...

City Council shouldn't draw their own boundaries, judge rules, but Zappone's map survives

By Daniel Walters

City Council shouldn't draw their own boundaries, judge rules, but Zappone's map survives

Camp Hope peer support specialist fired after City of Spokane included his accusations of drug dealing, sex crimes in lawsuit this week

By Nate Sanford

Camp Hope peer support specialist fired after City of Spokane included his accusations of drug dealing, sex crimes in lawsuit this week

Idaho Rep. Heather Scott's husband also threatened Idaho Rep. Steve Berch with copyright suit over Confederate flag photo

By Daniel Walters

Idaho Rep. Heather Scott's husband also threatened Idaho Rep. Steve Berch with copyright suit over Confederate flag photo

PROGRESSIVE SCRAMBLE: Beggs doesn't look like he's running for Spokane City Council president this year — but Betsy Wilkerson probably is

By Daniel Walters and Nate Sanford

PROGRESSIVE SCRAMBLE: Beggs doesn't look like he's running for Spokane City Council president this year — but Betsy Wilkerson probably is
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The best-friend duo behind Page 42 hope to offer much more than secondhand books

By Ellie Rothstrom

The best-friend duo behind Page 42 hope to offer much more than secondhand books

National Pastime tells the story of two men — one Black, one white — who, aided by friends and family, united to break the baseball color line

By E.J. Iannelli

National Pastime tells the story of two men — one Black, one white — who, aided by friends and family, united to break the baseball color line

TV adaptations of movies don't always work, but here are some that almost did

By Bill Frost

TV adaptations of movies don't always work, but here are some that almost did

Water park revival, nonsequential heists; plus, new music!

Water park revival, nonsequential heists; plus, new music!
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Inked: Cyndy Wilson Print Exchange, Exhibition & Auction

Inked: Cyndy Wilson Print Exchange, Exhibition & Auction @ SFCC Fine Arts Gallery

Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through April 14

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's Arts and Culture Editor and editor of the Inlander's yearly, glossy magazine, the Annual Manual. Chey (pronounced "Shay") is a lifelong resident of the Spokane area and a graduate of Washington State University. She's been on staff at the Inlander since 2012...

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 13-19, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation