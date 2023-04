Best of Broadway Spokane announces 2023-24 season schedule

T

"We're excited to announce a season that brings a lot of variety to Spokane, including the hottest new Broadway hits as well as old favorites," Kobluk says.Among those new shows are, a "remixed" retelling, a laof the lives of the six tragic wives of the infamous King Henry VIII, plus the stage version of Disney's beloved, which needs no introduction for most. (See above for a preview of how adorable Sven the reindeer and Olaf the snowman look transported from screen to stage.)As an overall theme, this next season packs in tons of girl power (), numerous timeless tales (), and homages to American music icons ().While season ticket packages go on sale this Friday, April 17, single tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting July 12. For more info, visit broadwayspokane.com