More Spokane Arts grants disbursed, Myrtle Woldson PAC's 2024-25 season; plus, new music!

SAGA SIX

The Spokane Arts Grant Awards has funded six new proposals in its second round of grants for the year. The six new recipients received a total of $47,500 for projects in architecture, education, public art, festivals, dance and performing arts. All of the projects receiving funding will carry out their projects in the next 12 months. This round's recipients include the American Institute of Architects Spokane, the Franklin Elementary APPLE Program, HeARTworks (pictured above), Inspirations Dance Studio, Kindling Dance Productions and Re*Imagine Medical Lake. For more on each recipient, visit

. (MADISON PEARSON)

PERFORMANCES INCOMING

Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center announced the lineup for its 2024-25 season last week and you're not gonna wanna miss it. Starting in September and ending in April 2025, the lineup includes Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap (Sept. 22), the BODYTRAFFIC (pictured above) dance company (Oct. 19), Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico (Dec. 14-15), Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra (March 6) and many more performances from dancers and stage actors alike. Visit

to see the full schedule. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Aug. 9.

RYUICHI SAKAMOTO, OPUS

Knowing his health was failing and his time was limited, the legendary Japanese composer sat down at his piano and performed this career-spanning collection of his work before his death in March 2023.

KING GIZZARD & THE WIZARD LIZARD, FLIGHT B741

Before rocking out at the Gorge (Sept. 14), the shredding Aussie psych rock band releases its 26th (!!!) album in the past dozen years.

OSO OSO, LIFE TILL BONES

When it comes to modern emo music, few come close to approaching the emotional ache with such clear-headed tenderness and intelligently acknowledged shortcomings as Oso Oso frontman Jade Lilitri consistently delivers. (SETH SOMMERFELD)♦