More Spokane Arts grants disbursed, Myrtle Woldson PAC's 2024-25 season; plus, new music!

click to enlarge More Spokane Arts grants disbursed, Myrtle Woldson PAC's 2024-25 season; plus, new music!

SAGA SIX

The Spokane Arts Grant Awards has funded six new proposals in its second round of grants for the year. The six new recipients received a total of $47,500 for projects in architecture, education, public art, festivals, dance and performing arts. All of the projects receiving funding will carry out their projects in the next 12 months. This round's recipients include the American Institute of Architects Spokane, the Franklin Elementary APPLE Program, HeARTworks (pictured above), Inspirations Dance Studio, Kindling Dance Productions and Re*Imagine Medical Lake. For more on each recipient, visit spokanearts.org. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge More Spokane Arts grants disbursed, Myrtle Woldson PAC's 2024-25 season; plus, new music! (2)

PERFORMANCES INCOMING

Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center announced the lineup for its 2024-25 season last week and you're not gonna wanna miss it. Starting in September and ending in April 2025, the lineup includes Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap (Sept. 22), the BODYTRAFFIC (pictured above) dance company (Oct. 19), Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico (Dec. 14-15), Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra (March 6) and many more performances from dancers and stage actors alike. Visit myrtlewoldsoncenter.org to see the full schedule. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

click to enlarge More Spokane Arts grants disbursed, Myrtle Woldson PAC's 2024-25 season; plus, new music! (3)
Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Aug. 9.

RYUICHI SAKAMOTO, OPUS

Knowing his health was failing and his time was limited, the legendary Japanese composer sat down at his piano and performed this career-spanning collection of his work before his death in March 2023.

KING GIZZARD & THE WIZARD LIZARD, FLIGHT B741

Before rocking out at the Gorge (Sept. 14), the shredding Aussie psych rock band releases its 26th (!!!) album in the past dozen years.

OSO OSO, LIFE TILL BONES

When it comes to modern emo music, few come close to approaching the emotional ache with such clear-headed tenderness and intelligently acknowledged shortcomings as Oso Oso frontman Jade Lilitri consistently delivers. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Remembering Larry O'Neal, a joyful connector in Spokane's arts scene

By Melissa Huggins

Remembering Larry O'Neal, a joyful connector in Spokane's arts scene

Spokane Arts names new executive director, No-Li's patio dubbed among best in the nation; plus, new music!

Spokane Arts names new executive director, No-Li's patio dubbed among best in the nation; plus, new music!

How to start, where to buy, and why it's more accessible to collect art than you think

By Hannah Mumm

How to start, where to buy, and why it's more accessible to collect art than you think

The renowned Pacific Northwest Ballet comes to Spokane to showcase a range of classic and contemporary ballet choreography

By Summer Sandstrom

The renowned Pacific Northwest Ballet comes to Spokane to showcase a range of classic and contemporary ballet choreography
More »

The Finding Human Project explores the meaning of humanity through storytelling and exercises in empathy

By Carrie Shriver

The Finding Human Project explores the meaning of humanity through storytelling and exercises in empathy

The Spokane Velocity and Zephyr soccer teams don't have mascots, but we've got some ideas

By Inlander Staff

The Spokane Velocity and Zephyr soccer teams don't have mascots, but we've got some ideas

Spokane artist Ildikó Kalapács's Hungarian culture and love of dance inspire her work

By Madison Pearson

Spokane artist Ildik&oacute; Kalap&aacute;cs's Hungarian culture and love of dance inspire her work

Behind the extravagant performances and flashy costumes, Stage Left Theater's production of Pippin has heart

By Madison Pearson

Behind the extravagant performances and flashy costumes, Stage Left Theater's production of Pippin has heart
More »

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
In The Mean Time

In The Mean Time @ Terrain Gallery

Thursdays-Saturdays, 4-7 p.m. Continues through Aug. 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • August 8-14, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation