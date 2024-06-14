Don't miss these continuing Expo 50 and Juneteenth events

click to enlarge The MAC

If you haven’t had a chance to attend any Expo ’74 50th anniversary celebrations yet, fret not, for there are many more to come!



Since early May, Spokane organizations have been partnering with the city to celebrate 50 years since the World's Fair came to town. Pay homage to the historic event by simply hanging out in Riverfront Park where it all happened or attend one of the many events offered throughout the summer.



The Expo 50 event calendar includes events related to Expo directly and events put on by organizations partnering with Expo 50 in celebration of the anniversary (including some Juneteenth events). The calendar is growing everyday, be sure to visit expo50spokane.com for more events every week through July 4.

William T. Youngs: The Fair and the Falls: Spokane's Expo '74

Fri, June 14 at 7pm, Auntie's Bookstore, Free

Stop by Aunties this evening to celebrate the re-release of Bill Young’s prize winning book, The Fair and the Falls: Spokane's Expo '74. The book explores the historic event through the context of Spokane’s greater history. Young is completing his 52nd year of teaching American history at Eastern Washington University and has published five books. He will be reading an excerpt from the book and signing copies.

Homage

June 14 from 5-6 pm, Riverfront Pavilion

Through an exploration of Spokane’s blue class history and fashion, Homage is more than an ordinary fashion show. Investigating Spokane's industrial heritage and class dynamics, Homage seeks to bring an innovative take on preconceived notions of fashion and the hierarchies reflected through it.



Pillar Awards



June 14 at 6 pm, Fox Theater

An award show highlighting and celebrating those who uplift and support the African American community in Spokane.



Clock Tower Lighting + Pavilion Light Shows



Thru June 30, Fri-Sun from sunset to 10pm, Riverfront Park

Prepare to be illuminated! Visit the historic Riverfront Park's Pavilion and Clock Tower any weekend nights to find yourself in the middle of a dazzling light show.

Juneteenth Community Celebration

June 15 from 11 am-3 pm, MLK Jr. Community Center

Drop in to the MLK Jr. Community Center this Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth with live music, food, giveaways and games, as well as resource vendors and more.

Expo '74 50th Anniversary Historic Walking Tours

June 15 & 22 at 10 am, Riverfront Park

Brush up on your local history with a free guided tour of Riverfront Park led by local historian Chet Caskey. Learn about the historical significance of the Fair and its role in transforming Spokane's downtown core and creating Riverfront Park. Tours depart from the Visit Spokane Visitor Information Center.



2024 Economic Future Forum

June 16-18, Davenport Grand Hotel

Join economic development professionals in exploring the topic of “Transformational Economic Development” and how Spokane’s Expo ‘74 continues to create economic opportunities. Learn how businesses, events and technology have changed and continue to shape our communities.

Juneteenth Community Celebration

June 19 at 11 am, Grant Park

Head to Grant Park this Wednesday to celebrate Juneteenth with live music, food, giveaways, games and more.

June 20 at 6 pm, Riverfront Pavilion

The Spokane Civic Theatre has prepared an evening chock-full of '70s nostalgia and talent for community members to witness. With juggling, music and comedy from local acts, there is a myriad of talent that will be on display and judged by a group of local celebrity guests like Molly Allen, Kiantha Duncan, Peter Rivera and Donnie Emerson. Guest artist Phillip Phillips will also be in attendance.



Contestants include local singer Helmer Noel, Rusty Jackson, Pinoy Rhythmic Duo, The Mountain Dew Boys, Brian Daniels, Julie Huber, Lara James, Landon Johnson and many more.

Expo ‘74 Silent Disco



June 22 from 6-10 pm, Wall St. & Main Ave.

Put on your best and most sequined disco attire for an evening of dancing to '70s music by DJ Spicy Ketchup. Wireless headphones provided. Takes place in the Wall street corridor