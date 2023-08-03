I SAW YOU

We smiled at each other; you were buying gummy worms and marshmallows. Want to do something fun together?

ESSENCE & PURPOSE: "Judge." It seems you didn't understand her purpose in your "courtroom" on Thursday. Let's hope you understand yours. The essence of service matters. Don't discount those who show up other than to "get out of" a consequence. Money is not the motivator of many. Definitely not her. Lean a little more toward understanding. Especially those with zero excuses. They have much to offer. Greater good.

GUESS I DO HAVE A PROBLEM... To the pimpled faced d-bag riding the motorized scooter on a sidewalk who almost ran over a 50-year-old pedestrian, I thought you put your scoot scoot down at the bus stop because you were waiting for a bus. I didn't even realize you were trying to start something until I walked off and noticed you sputter away like a version of some Macklemore video. I don't know if you're part of the new breed that's taking over or an already entitled original, but dude... Do you think small d energy makes you impressive?



CHEERS

WANT TO MEET MY LIFESAVERS: I'm looking for two women who on Aug. 21, 2022, were doing trail maintenance past the gate at Selkirk Lodge on Mt. Spokane. They used a Subaru to get me off the trail to a Life Flight helicopter after I suffered a major heart attack while mountain biking. It's been almost a year since that happened, and I want to thank them both, share how well I'm doing, and let them know that their actions literally saved my life. One was a nurse, named Lynn. Can anyone help me get in contact with these women?

YOU SAVED MY DAY: To the older guy and it looked like his son who saved my life on Sunday, July 23, at around 2:30pm-ish. I was driving a little gold/tan Ford Ranger pick-up with a canopy on it and it died almost right at the intersection of Empire and Nevada. It's a manual and I killed it and couldn't get it started. You two were behind me in your, from what I could see, red SUV (maybe a Durango?), and saw that I needed help. You whipped around, parked in 7-11's parking lot, went through traffic to get to me and pushed me (up an incline I might add), around the corner onto Empire to get out of the traffic. It was so miserably hot that day, and I had no idea what i was going to do. Every time I put it in neutral, to try to push it myself, it kept rolling backwards. You two were like guardian angels and saved my afternoon. You didn't have to be so kind and nice but you were. I dont know how to repay you but if I ever see you again, I hope to pay it back. Thank you for being there that day and for showing me that people in Spokane can be pretty amazing!

TAKE TWO: When you are "done" viewing "Sound of Freedom," cue the next necessary film in that journey. "SPOTLIGHT." Factual depiction of the similar reality that is creepy. If you are still in that "group" you are part of the problem. Own your excuses and your participation... especially the "looking the other way." A MUST see. A MUST know.

THAT'S ALL FOLKS! A toast to the Danish National Symphony Orchestra for all the amazing music they have blessed us with (they're on YouTube). Check them out and before writing that letter to Jeers. I suggest listening to the minute and a half piece, "Bugs Bunny/Looney Tunes". If that doesn't put you in a good mood and a smile on your face, nothing will.

THE CURE: Pro-choice, Pro-life, PROPHYLACTIC! Ends AIDS, STDs, abortions. If you love her, use a rubber.

EXCELLENT MEDICAL CARE: Our Spokane VA Medical Center: Drs. Landon H., Marc J., surgeons, Janell S. MD, Luba RN, Heather S. RN, Eric W. RN, and the pre & post surgery team all provide excellent care. All are kind, caring & compassionate. Thank you all for taking such good care of this veteran.

WHAT ABOUT THE VOLCANO? Cheers to the Inlander for featuring all the movies filmed in the region over the years! There was only exclusion from the movies I know that were filmed here — Dante's Peak (1997), which was filmed in northern Idaho. The people complaining about Californians moving here should hype this film.

TRADER JOE'S GUARDIAN ANGEL: To the guardian angel who let me know my dress had been tucked away as I cluelessly shopped for groceries. Many people walked by and said nothing, but you were brave and did the right thing. I cannot thank your kindness and bravery enough. We need more people like you in the world. Thank you. -White Summer Dress Shopper

RECOVERED PHONE: Many thanks to the person who recovered my phone at Grocery Outlet downtown on Friday the 21st. You give me faith in humanity.

SISSY I MISS YOU: Stephanie, I miss you. I am thinking of you and wish you would come back to see us. I am so sorry I was so harsh the last time I saw you. I feel so helpless not being able to contact you. Please come back to see us. Your little brother.



TO THOSE WHO VALUE DIVORCED FRIENDS: Cheers to those who value your divorced friends enough to continue to see them as the individuals they are throughout their traumatic experience. Divorce is terrible and devastating. Every married couple hopes that it never happens to them, but sometimes it happens to people. And sometimes people actually come out happier from years of stressful pretending and doing everything they could to save it. Friends of divorced people... Please do not drop them. They need you. If you ever unfriended them because you think it somehow will affect your own marriage, then your thinking is shallow.



JEERS

DEFINITELY NOT WHAT BARBIE WOULD DO: To the pink clad teenage gang of girls at the showing of Barbie who watched a white-haired lady fall hard on the stairs before the movie started and did nothing... Barbie would be ashamed of you. You should have helped her up. You should have asked if she was OK. You could have at least made sympathetic noises as she slowly got to her feet again. You need to learn kindness and empathy before you deserve to don the pink again.

DECORATE LIKE OTHER PEOPLE LIVE HERE: Can you all cool it with the "drive like your kids live here" signs in your front lawns? I've been dealing with infertility for nearly two years, and these signs are like a knife in the heart whenever I see them. Plus, it's not cute to imply that people who have children are the only ones capable of making moral decisions that prioritize the lives of others. Please find another cute little saying for your yard and at least pretend to care about the experience of other people.

RE: REALLY SPOKANE: I understand almost all of your objections, but what is your objection to tattoos? Is it specific tattoos or tattoos in general? Is your objection a cultural thing? I'm very confused.

WHOEVER STOLE MY GRANDFATHER CLOCK... To whoever stole the sentimental, emptied grandfather clock off my porch while home alone. You suck, and stole something that doesn't even work and was special to us. Thanks for leaving a mess and ruining me and my husband's night and making us uncomfortable to have anything outside along with the comfort and safety of our home. The audacity you have to steal such a big worthless item must be tied to your self-worth to steal others items so confidently. I hope your karma for stealing a cancer patient's stuff catches up and involves eggs in a gross way. I hope you had a horrible night and hurt your back.

RE: WHAT ABOUT MEN? Curious why you would assume they didn't ask any men at all, instead of perhaps they asked and men either didn't respond or their response wasn't interesting enough or a rant too long to publish? Somehow I feel like if they had asked women what kind of G.I. Joe they'd design, a bunch of men would have got offended over that too.

DOGS OFF LEASH: Jeers to the people who walk in public access areas including the Centennial Trail and don't have the courtesy to follow the law and keep their dogs on a leash. Follow the rules of the trail. Dogs are to be on leashes at all times. Also, control your dog. When I pass by you, I have no idea if your dog bites. When it's straining at the leash, and you have too much slack and aren't able to hold your dog back, am I supposed to guess that I'm not going to get bit? But, the worst by far are those who just don't think the law pertains to them and just lets the dog be free. The laws are there for a reason. Why don't you try and follow them a—hole? ♦