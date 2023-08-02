Radio Play Co-Lab gives voice to local actors, playwrights with new second season airing on SPR

By

click to enlarge Radio Play Co-Lab gives voice to local actors, playwrights with new second season airing on SPR
Spokane Public Radio
The cast of Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep practice in the studio; director Juan Mas is in the center, fist raised.
An audience views a typical theater production while seated and gazing onto the stage, immersed into the story via the visuals. But sometimes sound is the only sense needed. Radio Play Co-Lab proves this with its immersive, audio-only productions (usually running 30 minutes). Spokane Public Radio is airing the local project’s second season of radio plays this month: Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep and Mea Culpa.

The first production premiers Thursday, Aug. 3, followed by Mea Culpa a week later, Aug. 10, both at 12:30 pm. Tune in to KPBX (91.1 FM) to hear them first. Rebroadcasts are also scheduled for Aug. 6 and 13, respectively, at 6 pm on KSFC (91.9 FM), with on-demand listening at spokanepublicradio.org.

Both plays are directed by one of Spokane’s most passionate storytellers, Juan A Mas. The prominent director and producer’s mission is to shed light on local talent and artists. As one of the founders of Radio Play Co-Lab, a collaboration between Spokane Public Radio and Spokane Playwrights Laboratory, Mas creates a newfound sense of appreciation of radio plays through his work.

Mas was inspired to pursue the radio-play medium after binging drama podcasts. He would listen to them in full and become immersed in the idea of visualizing a narrative through sound. Not long after NPR aired a report describing how theater podcasts are an up-and-coming form of entertainment, writers and directors in Mas’ creative circle started pitching theater pieces as podcasts. That’s when he knew he had to get in on this phenomenon.

Mas loves the idea of being able to tell stories visually, but a radio play involves establishing the character’s emotional intentions and using imagination to create a visual world in the audience’s minds. Mas learned that when it comes to directing audio he needed to “think of the audience, as in the center, and the scenes are happening around them.” As for the actors, group rehearsals took place via Zoom.
As director, Mas turned away from the computer screen so sound could be the only captivating element.

Radio Play Co-Lab’s first season debuted in late 2022. Its success was a boon for both local theater and the artistic team that made it. (Both 2022 plays are also available to stream on SPR’s website).

One of Mas’ favorite moments from the pilot sessions was hearing a sound designer’s experience of listening to the play for the first time with his father. Mas found a sense of utter appreciation when the designer explained how he was baffled at the thought of his father’s excitement toward audio design work.

“That's a bond there, and all of a sudden now that parent is super supportive of their child's dreams and stuff and what they're trying to do,” Mas says.

Although the first season of radio plays involved well-established playwrights and internship credit for sound design students at Spokane Falls Community College, Mas wanted to ensure that local artists were recognized for their experience and talent throughout the making of the second season.

Radio Play Co-Labs received a Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) which allowed the company to provide stipends to everyone involved in the radio plays. As Mas puts it, it's “a stipend of a single thank you for your craft and your talent.” Professional sound designers were also invited to serve as mentors for students during production.

Mas also wanted the chance to work with playwrights he knew. So he invited Malcolm Pelles and Bryan Harnetiaux to write the scripts for Radio Play Co-Lab’s second season. Their respective results are Dead Mouse on Your Doorstep and Mea Culpa.

Pelles grew up on the picket lines with parents who were activists and wrote his play — about an activist who fights to buy his cat vegetarian food — as a love letter to his parents and his community. As a close friend and collaborator of Mas, Pelles jumped at the opportunity to work with his old friend to produce a new kind of story medium.

“It's such a pleasure to work with him. He's so smart and creative,” Pelles says.

With Harnetiaux’s Mea Culpa, Mas found a sense of familiarity when it came to the script. Raised Catholic, Mas recalls the experience of confession, which serves as the central setting of the play, about a priest and child confessor who come to terms about their guilt.

“It was told in such a way that even if you weren't Catholic, you should understand the humor and the fear of the child going to that confessional,” Mas says.

His favorite part of the experience was collaborating with Harnetiaux, the two of them deciding how to set up an entire world so the audience could understand where they’re transported to without seeing it.

While live, in-person theater has been back for awhile, post-pandemic, radio still may be the most accessible place to catch a theater production — you don’t even have to leave your house.

Older generations may recall simpler days, when the radio was a main outlet of pop culture, while younger generations are incredibly into podcasts. Radio plays are a way to bring together these generations and connect over a simple form of entertainment.

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Spokane Art School unlocks new potential with its recent move to bigger U-District space

By Madison Pearson

Spokane Art School unlocks new potential with its recent move to bigger U-District space

National Pastime tells the story of two men — one Black, one white — who, aided by friends and family, united to break the baseball color line

By E.J. Iannelli

National Pastime tells the story of two men — one Black, one white — who, aided by friends and family, united to break the baseball color line

Spokane Print Fest returns for its fifth run, introducing an array of printmaking processes and artists to the community

By Chey Scott

Spokane Print Fest returns for its fifth run, introducing an array of printmaking processes and artists to the community

Spokane Public Library's seven branches house books, yes, but also a plethora of accessible public art

By Madison Pearson

Spokane Public Library's seven branches house books, yes, but also a plethora of accessible public art
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Inlander 30 Throwback: Indelible Marks

By Madison Pearson

Inlander 30 Throwback: Indelible Marks

Spokane's men's pro soccer team looks to the river for inspiration

By Will Maupin

Spokane's men's pro soccer team looks to the river for inspiration

Bright Comet's second production is a rock-inflected exploration of the crime that made Lizzie Borden infamous

By E.J. Iannelli

Bright Comet's second production is a rock-inflected exploration of the crime that made Lizzie Borden infamous

Social media's popular "in or out" lists can enhance living in the moment

By Sylvia Davidow

Social media's popular "in or out" lists can enhance living in the moment
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Don McMillan

Don McMillan @ Spokane Comedy Club

Thu., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 27- 2, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation