Radio Play Co-Lab gives voice to local actors, playwrights with new second season airing on SPR

With Harnetiaux’s Mea Culpa, Mas found a sense of familiarity when it came to the script. Raised Catholic, Mas recalls the experience of confession, which serves as the central setting of the play, about a priest and child confessor who come to terms about their guilt.



“It was told in such a way that even if you weren't Catholic, you should understand the humor and the fear of the child going to that confessional,” Mas says.



His favorite part of the experience was collaborating with Harnetiaux, the two of them deciding how to set up an entire world so the audience could understand where they’re transported to without seeing it.



While live, in-person theater has been back for awhile, post-pandemic, radio still may be the most accessible place to catch a theater production — you don’t even have to leave your house.



Older generations may recall simpler days, when the radio was a main outlet of pop culture, while younger generations are incredibly into podcasts. Radio plays are a way to bring together these generations and connect over a simple form of entertainment.

One of Mas’ favorite moments from the pilot sessions was hearing a sound designer’s experience of listening to the play for the first time with his father. Mas found a sense of utter appreciation when the designer explained how he was baffled at the thought of his father’s excitement toward audio design work.“That's a bond there, and all of a sudden now that parent is super supportive of their child's dreams and stuff and what they're trying to do,” Mas says.Although the first season of radio plays involved well-established playwrights and internship credit for sound design students at Spokane Falls Community College, Mas wanted to ensure that local artists were recognized for their experience and talent throughout the making of the second season.Radio Play Co-Labs received a Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) which allowed the company to provide stipends to everyone involved in the radio plays. As Mas puts it, it's “a stipend of a single thank you for your craft and your talent.” Professional sound designers were also invited to serve as mentors for students during production.Mas also wanted the chance to work with playwrights he knew. So he invited Malcolm Pelles and Bryan Harnetiaux to write the scripts for Radio Play Co-Lab’s second season. Their respective results areandPelles grew up on the picket lines with parents who were activists and wrote his play — about an activist who fights to buy his cat vegetarian food — as a love letter to his parents and his community. As a close friend and collaborator of Mas, Pelles jumped at the opportunity to work with his old friend to produce a new kind of story medium.“It's such a pleasure to work with him. He's so smart and creative,” Pelles says.