Triumphant Squatches, budding artists; plus, new music!

SUPERIOR SQUATCHES

Spokane Falls Community College's theater program was recently given a national award at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. The annual festival aims to recognize and celebrate the finest and most diverse work produced in university and college theater programs, and BIGFOOT DRAMA's production of Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Diner was one of 19 productions in the country honored with the Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Awards. Along with the department award, two students, Blythe DeWitt and Charlie Ladd, received the award for Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management. Congrats Squatches! Keep on making amazing theater from in front of, and behind, the curtain! (MADISON PEARSON)

HATCHING INSPIRATION

Think back to high school. Don't you wish someone would've guided and supported you to follow your wildest dreams? That's the idea behind New Moon Gallery's HATCHLINGS program, designed to celebrate the work of high school artists and to give the young artists a taste of what it's like to show their art in a gallery. The current show features art by over 100 local students from 11 area high schools. Among them, students from Rogers High School created a collaborative ceramic reef sculpture, which is for sale at New Moon's Sprague Union District showroom. The proceeds are marked for a foundation aiding in the conservation of coral reefs. If you're down to celebrate young artists and their drive to succeed, the show runs through Saturday, May 27. See manicmoonandmore.com for more details. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on May 26.

MATCHBOX TWENTY, WHERE THE LIGHT GOES. Rob Thomas and Co. bust out some radio-friendly pop rock on Matchbox Twenty's first album in over a decade.

SPARKS, THE GIRL IS CRYING IN HER LATTE. After receiving a new round of attention thanks to the release of Edgar Wright's documentary The Sparks Brothers, the ultra-prolific art pop brotherly duo put out their 26th LP.

ARLO PARKS, MY SOFT MACHINE. After winning the Mercury Prize for the top U.K. album for her 2021 debut Collapsed in Sunbeams, the London indie R&B star returns with more smooth-flowing sonic explorations. (SETH SOMMERFELD)