These six trending musicians are an ideal soundtrack for fun in the sun

As we enter into warmer months, everyone wants an album they can sing along to with the windows down. As a writer with poet sensibilities, I'm a sucker for well-written lyrics, and am here to guide you to the best new albums by my favorite singer-songwriters. If you're in the mood to sing loudly in your bedroom, slow dance in the kitchen, cry while eating Ben and Jerry's, I've got you covered. From pop stars to fresh viral voices, treat your ears to these new albums.

STICK SEASON, NOAH KAHAN

Although most listeners might recognize Noah Kahan from his recent viral TikTok hit "Stick Season," the title song off his 2022 album, he's been making music since 2017. A storyteller by nature, Kahan's songs tell of heartache and nostalgia, with lyrics that capture the feeling of rural living, such as "Spend the rest of my life with what could have been, and I will die in the house that I grew up in. I'm homesick." His folk-infused pop songs feel like fog in the pine trees, a warm campfire, and a strong cup of coffee (or whiskey). See Kahan in action this summer at the Pavilion on Aug. 18.

FIVE SECONDS FLAT, LIZZY MCALPINE

With her delicate, crooning voice and bittersweet love songs, Lizzy McAlpine sings to broken hearts everywhere. The artist recently went viral for her song "ceilings," a whimsical piece that's as captivating lyrically as it is instrumentally. A recent TikTok trend associated with the song features women running outside in their best dresses as violins swell, the drums pick up, and McAlpine's voice fills the space — perfectly capturing the emotional release that one naturally feels listening to this artist.

EAT YOUR YOUNG, HOZIER

Every Hozier song feels like an attempt to put a spell on you, and his new EP, Eat Your Young, is no different. Known for his soulful lyrics and wanting someone to take him to church, Eat Your Young is delightfully heretical and sinister, featuring stunning lyrics like "Skinning the children for a war drum, putting food on the table selling bombs and guns, it's quicker and easier to eat your young." Playing with themes of gluttony, heresy and loss, the EP hints at a full-length album that Hozier claims will be centered on Dante's Inferno, which sounds hella (and hellishly) engaging.

SOS, SZA

SZA is R&B's It Girl, with a 17-weekslong reign on the Billboard chart to prove it. SZA's album SOS delivers an impressive list of 23 songs, ranging from breakup anthems ("Kill Bill" and "I Hate U") to questions about her own humanity ("Ghost in the Machine") to even jazzy love songs ("Snooze"). The R&B queen's velvet voice, catchy lyrics, and keen sense of rhythm and instrumentals all serve to pull listeners into the deep end with her, as she explores topics of anger, regret, sex, and love.

DAYLIGHT, JORDY SEARCY

Jordy Searcy is refreshing and boyishly charming. This young singer-songwriter allows his earnest tone and heartfelt lyrics to shine by keeping his instrumentals simple, relying on his trusty guitar, keyboard and the occasional splash of drums. His hit song "Love and War in Your Twenties" is all about the fear and joy of being a young adult, a theme that embellishes his newest album, Daylight. Searcy's ability to speak to young adulthood is unmatched by my standards, and his songs truly feel like a sunny day.

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION, MILEY CYRUS

Whether you know Miley Cyrus from her years as Hannah Montana, her various acting roles, or her family connections to both Billy Ray Cyrus (her dad) and Dolly Parton (her godmother), you're probably familiar with her country-roots-turned-pop star story. Cyrus's new album, Endless Summer Vacation, showcases her raspy tone and strong vocals, accompanied with heavy synth and keyboard instrumentals. Striking the balance of retro and modern, the album invites listeners to a dance party (in the U.S.A) with Miss Cyrus herself. ♦