Voting for the 32nd annual Inlander Best Of the Inland Northwest Readers Poll starts today

By

click to enlarge Voting for the 32nd annual Inlander Best Of the Inland Northwest Readers Poll starts today
It's that time of year again! The ballot for the Inlander's 32nd annual Best Of the Inland Northwest Readers poll opens January 22 at 6 pm. Head to bestof.inlander.com to cast your votes.

This year's poll is bigger than ever, featuring a record-breaking 193 categories for voters to submit their choices for the best the region has to offer. Alongside classic categories like Best New Restaurant, Best Burger, Best Weathercaster and Best Band, this year's ballot also features plenty of new categories including Best Mocktails, Best Tea Shop, Best Interior Designer and Best Secret Menu Item.

The 2025 Best Of poll will be open until February 19 at 6 pm. So make sure to complete your ballot before then. Winners will be revealed in the March 27 edition of the Inlander.

Happy voting!
Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Leyna Krow blends the unimaginable with reality in new short story collection Sinkhole and Other Inexplicable Voids

By Madison Pearson

Image: Leyna Krow blends the unimaginable with reality in new short story collection Sinkhole and Other Inexplicable Voids

The 21st annual Spokane Jewish Film Festival showcases diverse representations of Jewish life throughout history

By Colton Rasanen

Image: The 21st annual Spokane Jewish Film Festival showcases diverse representations of Jewish life throughout history

Playing Mario Party with my family unlocked a newfound appreciation for gaming

By Colton Rasanen

Image: Playing Mario Party with my family unlocked a newfound appreciation for gaming

Spokane named an official World Cup "fan zone", remembering David Lynch; plus, new music!

Image: Spokane named an official World Cup "fan zone", remembering David Lynch; plus, new music!
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Image: Hodgepodge Journal

Hodgepodge Journal @ Art Salvage Spokane

Sat., Jan. 25, 10 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events, covering everything from local mascots to mid-century modern home preservation for the Arts & Culture section of the paper and managing the publication's website/digital assets. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's...

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 23-29, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander X Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation