Voting for the 32nd annual Inlander Best Of the Inland Northwest Readers Poll starts today

It's that time of
year again! The ballot for the Inlander
's 32nd annual Best Of the Inland Northwest Readers poll opens January 22 at 6 pm. Head to bestof.inlander.com
to cast your votes.
This year's poll is bigger than ever, featuring a record-breaking 193 categories for voters to submit their choices for the best the region has to offer. Alongside classic categories like Best New Restaurant
, Best Burger
, Best Weathercaster
and Best Band
, this year's ballot also features plenty of new categories including Best Mocktails
, Best Tea Shop
, Best Interior Designer
and Best Secret Menu Item
.
The 2025 Best Of poll will be open until February 19 at 6 pm. So make sure to complete your ballot before then. Winners will be revealed in the March 27 edition of the Inlander
.
Happy voting!