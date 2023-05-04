Why Bloomsday is the prime example of what it means to be a Spokanite

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo The Doomsday vulture is your friend!

Growing up in Medical Lake, about 20 minutes from downtown Spokane, I had a very limited understanding of what community actually is.

Back then, community was going to the fire station for the Fisherman's Breakfast on the opening day of fishing season. It was knowing all of the cashiers at the singular local grocery store by first and last name, and walking three blocks with friends to get to the Homecoming dance, heels and all.

But each May, I had a chance to experience community in a totally different way.

Along with eating Zip's crinkle-cut fries with tartar sauce and being a Zags fan, participating in Bloomsday each year is — in my book — almost required to keep your status as a resident of the Inland Northwest.

Personally, I've done the race since the womb. I'm not kidding! In 1997, I was there in utero, and I've been there almost every year since. My mom pushed me in a stroller for years until I was able to walk it myself, and in 2020, because the race was virtual, I took the opportunity to walk the course backwards starting at the Monroe Street Bridge and ending on Riverside. I've done Bloomsday in almost every form there has ever been.

The Spokane-hosted, largest timed road race — now in it's 47th year, happening this Sunday, May 7 — in the world is a spring staple here in the Lilac City, yet I still encounter people who've never participated. Home-grown Spokanites who have never set foot on the Bloomsday race course. Huh?! As far as I'm concerned, to be a Spokanite is to be a Bloomie.

Though I'd never give up my small-town childhood, there's something special about being in a packed crowd of strangers all congregated for the same purpose: to be a part of something bigger than themselves. It's why lining up on the streets of downtown Spokane at 7 am on the first Sunday of May each year is something I always look forward to.

I feed off the energy of the runners ahead of me. I don't know them, but I'm mentally cheering them on. I always take pride in the lilac-colored number that's pinned to my chest and in knowing that I'm participating in something that makes Spokane special.

Slowly, as the color groups are released from the starting line, the adventure begins. We wind down Riverside Avenue and into Browne's Addition for a moment before heading down the hill to Government Way. At each mile marker, spectators cheer us Bloomies on with signs and music. People who live along the route decorate their front yards and hand out water and treats. Live bands perform every few miles, and the vulture is waiting to congratulate everyone who makes it up Doomsday Hill.

Along the route, I'm always reminded of the beauty of our city. Each year, I pause on TJ Meenach Bridge to catch my breath and gaze out at the Spokane River in all its glory. Once I'm at the corner of Broadway and Monroe, I stare down the bridge toward downtown and remember I'm lucky to live here.

Without fail, I'm always astounded that I've actually completed Bloomsday as I cross the finish line on the Monroe Street Bridge. After the race, I finally get to see what color the participant T-shirt is and don it as a token of my accomplishment. (In middle school, wearing that T-shirt the Monday after Bloomsday was an automatic invitation to the cool kids club.)

Some people run Bloomsday to beat personal bests or set new ones, but I'll keep participating year after year for the way Bloomsday makes me feel: connected to the community that I love in the city that I have always treasured and have been proud to call my own. ♦

Bloomsday 2023 takes place Sunday, May 7. The Bloomsday trade show will be held at the Spokane Convention Center on Fri, May 5 from 11:30 am-8 pm, and Sat, May 6 from 9 am-6:30 pm. For more info, visit bloomsdayrun.org