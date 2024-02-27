Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2024: Karma Indian Cuisine & Vieux Carre

If you're looking for a meal that will make your tastebuds do a little dance, then look no further than North Spokane's Karma Indian Cuisine. With distinct, savory flavors and a presentation almost as beautiful as the meal tasted, attending the $35 experience for Inlander Restaurant Week at Karma is a no-brainer.
My sister and I went on Sunday afternoon, and while we worried about it potentially overflowing with hungry Restaurant Week enthusiasts, we luckily found ourselves at one of the few occupied tables in the building. The quiet ambiance only enhanced the loud flavors on our plates ... or I guess, in our glasses.
For the first course, we started with the aloo tikki chaat and the samosa chaat, which both pack a mighty punch in their small servings. The samosa chaat is served in a stout cocktail glass, with a savory pastry stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, peas and channa (chickpeas) as the base. It was topped with dollops of yogurt and some of the best chutney I think I've ever had.
When it came to our main course, we settled on the chicken nirvana and the chicken tikka masala. Both entrees come with saffron rice, a salad and two slices of fresh naan (you guessed it — served in a glass).
The tikka masala may look like a small portion, but the slices of marinated chicken breast were tender and juicy and the creamy tomato and onion sauce was a hearty base — with more than enough left over to add to the rice and naan. I ordered the tikka masala with a medium spice level for my mouth's safety, but I was surprised by how tame it was. Next time I'll certainly up the spice level to bring the heat.
The chicken nirvana was smothered in a masala sauce that introduced a lovely sweetness to the savory sauce due to its infusion of coconut milk. This dish was ordered with the least amount of spice possible, and it unfortunately suffered because of it. While the food still tasted great, it lacked the explosion of spices that I've always adored in Indian food.
Both of these entrees have vegetarian options available, too.
After devouring our appetizer and entrees with gusto, we moved on to the last course of the meal — dessert. We went with the Southern Indian rice pudding and the cookie sandwich. Both courses were served in these cute gold desert chalices.
However, for those who do have an insatiable sweet tooth, the cookie sandwich might be the way to go. And no, it's not the traditional handheld ice cream sandwich that you may be thinking about right now. The small cookie was filled with ice cream and then topped with a coffee syrup and pistachio jaggery that made the dessert devilishly sweet. The coffee syrup cut a bit of the sweetness, but I still wouldn't dare to eat more than a bite or two.
Karma has three locations — North Spokane, South Spokane and Post Falls — so wherever you are in the Inland Northwest, you're sure to find a delightful three-course meal. (CR)
VIEUX CARRE NOLA KITCHENMy childhood bedroom was yellow, and I've always had a sentimental attachment to the color. My first week in Spokane, yellow bricks on Broadway Avenue caught my attention. I learned that the hundred-year-old building, painted like sunshine, is home to Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen, an enchanted world of Spanish, French, Cajun and Creole cooking.
Now, I've never been to New Orleans. I've never cracked a crayfish or stirred a pot of gumbo. But for just $35 and a quick walk to the edge of West Central, I was game for anything.
There are no crawdads on the 10-day Restaurant Week menu, but there is Louisiana garlic soup. I love food that is deceptively simple and surprisingly delicious, which is exactly what this appetizer is. With just a few ingredients, it has probably changed my life forever.
Turns out , it took a celebrity chef hunting through stacks of Spanish and Latin cookbooks to make this magic famous in the U.S. Sopa de ajo is a Spanish soup that uses up stale bread by steeping it in broth and handfuls of garlic cloves, and there are versions in Czech, Slovak, and French cuisines, too. Chef Susan Spicer started serving it at Bayona, her magnet restaurant in New Orleans, after she first recreated it at Louis XVI Restaurant in the early '80s.
At Vieux Carre, an extra sprinkle of breadcrumbs add a little bit of weight, and the infused oils give color and body. Almost as light as a broth, it's deep and savory but not overpowering. It might help keep vampires away, but I'd bet you could still kiss your date after licking the bowl clean.
Our other appetizer was the whipped honey cornbread, which I knew was going to be good because, well, it's cornbread. But cornbread with a sticky crust that's been seared in cast iron is a whole 'nother level of cornbread. It was sweet and savory, served with both honey and scallions, and almost popcorn-y in its fresh corn notes.
My friend and I took our time gaga-ing over our appetizers, but as soon as we finished, our perfectly times entrees landed on the table. I had the trout meuniere, and she had the duck gumbo, but of course, we swapped plates halfway through. The trout was exactly what I was hoping for — light and simple, a fresh protein with a delicate brown butter sauce and some fresh, crunchy veg. Perfectly healthy and innocent.
The duck gumbo, on the other hand, was thick and saucy, with bits of dark duck underneath spicy Andouille sausage. The French-Cajun interplay felt a little naughty after the trout, but I wasn't complaining.
Speaking of naughty, the dining room was decked out with Mardi Gras decorations, paying homage to the sexy Fat Tuesday celebration a couple weeks ago that almost defines New Orleans. Amidst the purple, gold and green beads, the sultry beignets we had for dessert were overwhelmingly luxurious and distracting. Though a pear and almond tart teased our tastebuds, it was the soft, hot pillows of fried dough and powdered sugar that took the crown.
Neither of us tried the king cake — on the slight chance that our slice contained the lucky plastic baby, there's no way we could honor the tradition and throw a party that topped this night. Instead, I'll just come back soon to re-enchant myself with the soups and sugars in this yellow brick house. (EB)