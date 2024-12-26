Places to dine, drink and dance this New Year's Eve

click to enlarge Chiana McInelly photo Shala Living Yoga.

Send 2024 out with a banging meal or drink! (But perhaps go easy on the garlic for the sake of your midnight kiss.) Here's an overview of some of the many local establishments hosting special New Year's Eve dinners and festivities.

Perfect for those with an early bedtime — or maybe you want a sweet treat pregame to your midnight countdown — the Coeur d'Alene Resort hosts Smores by the Shores ($10) on Dec. 31 from 3:30 to 9 pm. Gather around the lakeside firepits and roasty toast your marshmallows.

Then it's time to don your suit and tie, not just for a typical Near Year's black-tie party. Kick it in style for the resort's 007 Midnight Mission party ($195) from 5:45 pm to midnight. The lineup includes a gourmet dinner with chef stations, live music by Jukebox, two fireworks shows and a costume contest. For the best views of Coeur d'Alene's New Year's fireworks, hop aboard Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises' New Year's Eve Dessert Cruise ($42-$52), boarding at 10 pm.

At Treehouse CDA in Coeur d'Alene, join in the celebrations with the Black and White New Year's Eve Party at 9 pm. The Zach Cooper band brings the tunes, so you just have to bring your dancing shoes! As midnight approaches, raise your complimentary glass of champagne for a toast.

In downtown Spokane, the Sapphire Lounge also hosts a midnight toast, but before you clink your drink enjoy a live DJ or munch on food for purchase during a party that runs all night, from 4 pm to 12 am ($10 door).

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Gander & Ryegrass

The Historic Davenport Hotel hosts Sacha's Supper Club: Party Like It's 1925 ($185-$300) from 7:30 pm to 1 am. Dress to the nines, sip on themed cocktails that transport you to the Prohibition era and enjoy a three-course dinner and some late-night bites. Dance off the calories to live music featuring Sacha's Supper Club Orchestra, Colescott Rubin and the Red Hots.

If you're looking for a rootin' tootin' hell of a time, get your tickets to The Davenport Grand's The Grand Showdown ($85) this New Year's Eve from 9 pm to 1 am. This western-themed celebration is sure to get you on your feet with several live music acts including the Devon Wade Band, Brandon Jackson Band, and line dancing. Tickets also include a welcome cocktail, photobooth and a glass of champagne for the midnight toast.

Be transported to New Orleans for a New Year's Eve dinner ($135/person) at Inland Pacific Kitchen featuring a menu of the Southern city's culinary classics. The five-course meal includes one classic NOLA-style cocktail at Hogwash Whiskey Den. Dressing up is encouraged, too!

Make sure you have room in your stomach if you reserve Gander & Ryegrass' Chef's Full Marathon Course Dinner ($175/person) for New Year's Eve. The menu will be elevated and based on seasonally available products.

Tavolàta is serving a three-course dinner menu ($95/person) for New Year's Eve with dishes like agnolotti pasta, New York steak and lemon cake for dessert.

The Hill House Event Center is hosting a New Year's Tease burlesque show ($55-$85) from 8 pm to 1 pm. The show embodies vintage charm with a modern twist on the art form. Small bites, drinks and a midnight toast are included!

click to enlarge Brent Looyenga photo Sacha's Supper Club

If you want to go out for New Year's Eve, but don't drink alcohol and love tea, then Lunarium's Tea Journey to 2025 ($25) is just, well, your cup of tea! Taste your way through various teas and reflect on the past year with tea journal writing prompts. While there won't be fireworks, there is a countdown to midnight with blooming tea.

In collaboration with The Comic Book Shop, Bear Totem and Natural 20 Brewing Co., Chaos Arcade is embarking on a New Year's Eve quest! From 7-9 pm, this family-friendly event includes an improv show ($20) led by a game master where the audience and dice rolls determine the improv heroes' actions. Complete the scenario in the allotted time, everyone in the audience wins a prize! Then from 10 pm to 12:30 am, sing and dance with the Mojo the Party Band as we go into 2025.

For a non-alcoholic New Year's activity, get tickets to Shala Living Yoga's New Year's Day Intention Setting Celebration ($55) on Jan. 1 from 1-3 pm. Here you can do your yearly reset with Yoga Nidra, sound therapy, and be surrounded by friends while sipping on non-alcholic libations from Patera Temperance Lounge and munching on appetizers by Relishing Wellness.