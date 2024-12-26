The Inland Northwest's food scene lost some staples, but also saw lots of new arrivals serving diverse and creative cuisine

click to enlarge Young Kwak and Erick Doxey photos (From left) Some of the year's newcomers: Doña-Magnolia, Pure Northwest, Emrys Mead & Beer Works and Torra Tea.

Moving to Spokane and joining the Inlander as the paper's food writer at the end of 2024, writing this overview of the food scene's rapid evolution over the past year feels almost like I bit off more than I can chew. However brief, these past few months as a local food writer have taught me just how much the food scene changes. But I've also gained insight about the industry's importance.

Interviewing chefs, owners and hearing stories about what draws people to the local hospitality industry — despite all of its challenges — makes me appreciate the effort behind each dish and the lives it supports.

This year, the culinary sector took some hits, especially in downtown Spokane as some longtime local favorites closed their doors. However, there were also countless openings, many of which continue to diversify the Inland Northwest's food scene and draw it out of the stagnancy many industry professionals claim it's been trapped in.

CLOSINGS

In January, French-inspired fine dining spoton West Riverside Avenue closed its doors after only six months. On the other end of Riverside near Browne's Addition,closed in August.

Prohibition Gastropub on North Monroe also closed at the end of August, citing decreased business due to a lack of convenient nearby parking. At the beginning of September, Fluffy's Candy Store near the North Division Y closed after four years of satisfying local sweet tooths.

Zona Blanca started a social media whirlwind when it shuttered its doors in downtown Spokane at the end of September. Though chef-owner Chad White's Facebook announcement cited multiple factors, including the business's financial health and his desire for more family time, he also underscored increased crime in the area.

Lovers of Asian cuisine may have shed some tears after Kokoro Ramen in Spokane Valley closed in October. While Boba Cafe in Airway Heights closed, too, Famous Coffee opened in its place in September, rebranding the business while keeping its staff and boba menu.

A downtown staple of more than 60 years, Domini Sandwiches bid adieu in December as owner Tom Domini retired and passed the torch to a longtime employee, who will open a variation of the sandwich shop in early 2025.

Mac Daddy's in North Spokane also closed as its owners pared back to just their River Park Square location. Their North location was soon replaced by Eddie's Kitchen & Tavern in November by Kevin Pereira, who co-owned Summit Kitchen + Canteen on the lower South Hill, which closed in May.

Locos in Hillyard's historic United Building closed at the beginning of November, but the cooperatively-owned Grain Shed opened Crazy Train Eatery in its place in December, offering a simpler menu of burgers and sandwiches.

And while Cafe Buenos Aires opened just months ago, serving up Argentine staples like empanadas to Browne's Addition, due to a sudden work relocation the Alvarez family closed up shop in mid-December, with hopes that someone else may still buy and take over the cafe's operations.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photos We also welcomed Tamale Box and Sauced!

OPENINGS

Now it's time to welcome all those new to the scene!

Start the day off right with a cup of coffee or breakfast. Little Euro opened a third location on the lower South Hill, while Rosie's Restaurant added another brunch option to downtown Spokane with a convenient, fast-casual model. For breakfast with a twist, Ten/6 in Coeur d'Alene reopened after a multiyear hiatus, bringing back its Cajun-style brunch with its whimsically themed interior.

Those who frequent the Spokane County Courthouse welcomed Vern's Cafe, serving up small breakfast items, sandwiches and soups alongside coffee.

In the coffee world, Brew Peddler opened a brick-and-mortar shop on the South Hill after running a local coffee cart. Similarly, Redeemed Coffee Co. opened a permanent location in Browne's Addition after starting out as a mobile coffee cart. Indaba Coffee Roasters debuted its new flagship cafe on North Monroe, and DOMA Coffee Roasting Co. opened another outpost along the Centennial Trail in Coeur d'Alene. Bru Coffee Hause, The Human Bean and 1902 Coffee Co. joined the ranks of the region's plentiful drive-thru coffee stands.

Revival Tea Co. expanded its downtown tea bar back up to street level, opening The Phoenix Cafe with more food and beverage options. Torra Tea is now bringing an elevated Scottish tea experience to Spokane Valley. Boba is still a craze, too, and Tastea Coffee & Boba Lounge was welcomed on the lower South Hill.

For a hearty lunch, check out Tamale Box in Kendall Yards — a personal favorite when you're looking for a quick, reasonably priced meal. Also adding to Spokane's Latin food scene, Patrón Mexican Restaurant opened on South Hill. Combining Mexican and Indian cuisine, Indicana in the South Perry District offers a unique fusion experience.

A number of Asian restaurants also popped up this year. In Spokane Valley, Little Tokyo Hibachi & Bento has both Japanese and Indonesian food. In Cheney, get a taste of Korea from Wings Pan, serving Korean fried chicken and bulgogi dishes. Sirinya's Thai Restaurant also has a new location in downtown Spokane on West Riverside Avenue.

Taste even more flavors from around the globe! Stop by Amen Ethiopian Cafe in the Spokane Valley Mall food court for eastern African cuisine. Originating from Seattle, Al Bacha Mediterranean Restaurant opened on North Hamilton Street in Spokane. Emran Restaurant is also settling in; after opening their first location in Spokane in 2023, a new second location in Coeur d'Alene began serving authentic Afghan food. If you're looking for some Eastern European-inspired cuisine, Hangry Andy's is open at the North Division Y to alleviate your "hanger."

For handheld classics, Ottimo Sandwiches and More opened on East Francis Avenue, while Savory Neighborhood Grill in Sandpoint has burgers, pizzas and more. Sauced! serves Detroit-style pizza and wings in Spokane Valley inside YaYa Brewing Co.'s taproom. For something quick, easy and healthy, Konala opened a second location in Coeur d'Alene and provides a drive-thru option for items like protein bowls and salads.

Get fancy for dinner at some new elevated restaurants. Pure Northwest in downtown Spokane is inspired by everything Pacific Northwest, from its interior to its menu of craft cocktails and upscale lounge cuisine. On the west end of downtown, Doña-Magnolia elevates traditional dishes with contemporary flavors. The Historic Davenport Hotel also unveiled its newly renovated lobby area, which includes the Emporium Cafe and Lobby Bar.

Get a little sweet treat from Spokane Sugar Candy in Spokane Valley, or stop by Glazed and Confused Donuts, conveniently located inside Locals Canna House Cannabis Dispensary. To the north in Deer Park, Leaven Bakery & Patisserie has been drawing folks from both near and far for its sweet and savory pastries. And inside NorthTown Mall's food court, Half Baked & A Lil' Fruity has fresh kolaches, cakes, pies and more.

Finally, a toast to new bars, breweries and lounges. In downtown Spokane, Jade and Le Verre encourage guests to get swanky while sipping on craft cocktails or a glass of wine. Bringing one-of-a-kind cocktails to Coeur d'Alene, Treehouse CDA has a lively atmosphere.

Brewery-wise, Whistle Punk Brewing opened a second location in Millwood and Bardic Brewing and Cider also opened a second location in downtown Spokane. Or, have a pint while petting a pup at Paws N Brews in Post Falls. Emrys Beer & Mead Works opened in Liberty Lake, welcoming customers to quench their thirst with a glass of cold mead or beer.

If you want to go out, but you don't want to drink alcohol, Patera Temperance Lounge on East Sprague may be right up your alley with its bar ambience and botanical libations.♦