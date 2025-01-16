TO-GO BOX: Gordy's closes, Skyway Cafe burns, plus new eateries

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Gordy's co-owners (from left): Daniel Burns, Casey Riendeau and Leigh Riendeau, photographed in 2021.

Change is a ceaseless force particularly visible in the local food industry. Here are some recent closings, openings and other foodie news to get you up to speed.

CLOSINGS

Gordy's Sichuan Cafe on South Hill has been a local favorite for over 30 years. The Asian restaurant won its fair share of accolades, including multiple

Best Of Readers' Poll awards for its top-notch Sichuan-style Chinese food. Regulars of Gordy's were sad to see the business close its doors in the beginning of January.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Gordy's Sichuan Cafe, a place that has been part of our family and community for so many years. From the first plate served to the last, we've been honored to welcome you all into our restaurant, share in your celebrations and be a small part of your lives," its owners wrote on Instagram.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea closed its Kendall Yards location, but is relocating its boba drinks and ramen to North Spokane, at 1715 E. Francis Ave.

The Skyway Cafe at Felts Field is temporarily closed after a fire broke out in the building's grease vent on Jan. 9. The century-old cafe sustained extensive smoke damage, but owner Sandra Melter has said she aims to get the cafe fixed up and back open hopefully within a few months.

OPENINGS

Adding to its regional portfolio of restaurants in Spokane and Kennewick, Boiada Brazilian Grill opened a new location in Coeur d'Alene. The all-you-can-eat steakhouse features traditional dishes from Brazil, fresh from the grill.

Farmhouse Sweets & Eats celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 14 at East Sherman Food Trucks (2002 E. Sherman Ave.) in Coeur d'Alene. The food truck rolls up to the park to serve fresh sweets like cinnamon rolls and bundt cake and homemade-style meals like an all-American cheeseburger.

Uno Más Taco Shop opened a new location at 2020 N. Monroe St., behind the newish Indaba Coffee cafe. Get your fill of hefty tacos, handmade chips and dips, and non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverages.

In East Central Spokane, Arabian Palace debuted on Jan. 11. at 4902 E. Sprague Ave. Owner Abdulkareem Mohammad fled from Syria to Spokane in 2015. Mohammad formerly shared his Middle Eastern cuisine with local diners out of Feast World Kitchen and will be dishing out his much-loved shawarma and savory pastries at the new establishment.

EVENTS

Chowderhead on North Monroe is hosting a Jan. 16 benefit for Cup of Cool Water, a nonprofit that supports youth and young adults experiencing homelessness. A portion of Chowderhead's proceeds from that day will go to the organization, so fill your belly and your heart with your patronage.

As a part of the Shadle Park Library's Lunar New Year festivities, community members can learn how to make the traditional Filipino dish lumpia during a class on Jan. 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Lumpia is the Filipino version of a spring roll, with savory fillings like ground pork, carrots, onions and cabbage. ♦