House Envy: Festival of Homes

click to enlarge Spokane Fall Festival of Homes photo 2023 Lennar home

It's once again time for the ultimate show-and-tell on home design in the Inland Northwest, so clear your calendar for two fall weekends and plan to tour all 16 showplaces as part of the annual Fall Festival of Homes.

"We are excited by how much participation we've gotten," says Tawny McKenzie, communications and events director for the Spokane Home Builders Association. Home prices range from about $500,000 up to $2.2 million. Builder sponsors this year are Lennar and Grit & Timber Properties, with nine other builders also participating, along with five home design and staging companies.

To keep everything on the up-and-up, the Spokane show is judged by a team from Idaho, with winners in various categories announced on Sept. 26. The show opens to the public on Sept. 27, and attendance is free!

For locations, go to fallfestivalofhomes.com.