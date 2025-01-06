Recipe: Orange Blaze Chicken Sandwich

Young Kwak photos

Orange Blaze Chicken Sandwich

Chef Andrew Potter created a fun recipe with plenty of complementary flavors, something right in line with his multifaceted culinary background. This chicken sandwich showcases his Asian food stylings with what he calls an "Americana twist."

Marinated Grilled Chicken

Ingredients:

3 lbs. chicken thighs or breasts

3 tablespoons garlic, minced

½ cup orange juice

3 Tablespoons rice vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

Combine marinade ingredients and toss with chicken. Refrigerate overnight.

The next day, grill chicken till done and set aside.

Orange Sauce

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 Tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 cup orange juice

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon Korean chili flake

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

Zest of 1 orange

½ Tablespoon cornstarch

½ Tablespoon cold water

Sauté garlic in olive oil, add remaining sauce ingredients except cornstarch and water. Bring to a low simmer. Mix cornstarch with water to create a slurry, and add slurry to the bubbling sauce while whisking vigorously. Continue to whisk until cornstarch thickens the sauce.

Add the grilled chicken to the saucepan, making sure chicken is well-coated; lower temp to keep warm.

Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

¼ head of cabbage, thinly sliced

4 Peppadew peppers, thinly sliced

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup honey

¼ cup champagne vinegar

Combine honey, champagne vinegar and lemon juice. Toss with cucumber, cabbage and peppers.

Spread

Ingredients:

½ cup mayo

½ cup sour cream

½ Tablespoon Sambal chili paste

1 Tablespoon green onions, thinly sliced

Combine to form a spread.

Assembly:

2 baguettes or 6 ciabatta rolls

Divide baguettes into three sections and cut each section lengthwise, or cut ciabatta rolls into top and bottom halves.

Put spread on both top and bottom pieces of bread, place chicken on the bottom piece of bread.

Drain off excess juice from cucumber salad, and place on the top piece of bread.

Sprinkle some sesame seeds on top of the cucumber salad (optional).

Put both pieces together and enjoy!

— RECIPES COURTESY OF ANDREW POTTER