Recipe: Orange Blaze Chicken Sandwich

Recipe: Orange Blaze Chicken Sandwich
Young Kwak photos

TRY IT YOURSELF

Orange Blaze Chicken Sandwich

Chef Andrew Potter created a fun recipe with plenty of complementary flavors, something right in line with his multifaceted culinary background. This chicken sandwich showcases his Asian food stylings with what he calls an "Americana twist."

click to enlarge Recipe: Orange Blaze Chicken Sandwich

Marinated Grilled Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs. chicken thighs or breasts
  • 3 tablespoons garlic, minced
  • ½ cup orange juice
  • 3 Tablespoons rice vinegar
  • ¼ cup olive oil

Combine marinade ingredients and toss with chicken. Refrigerate overnight.

The next day, grill chicken till done and set aside.

click to enlarge Recipe: Orange Blaze Chicken Sandwich

Orange Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 Tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 1 teaspoon Korean chili flake
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon ginger, grated
  • Zest of 1 orange
  • ½ Tablespoon cornstarch
  • ½ Tablespoon cold water

Sauté garlic in olive oil, add remaining sauce ingredients except cornstarch and water. Bring to a low simmer. Mix cornstarch with water to create a slurry, and add slurry to the bubbling sauce while whisking vigorously. Continue to whisk until cornstarch thickens the sauce.

Add the grilled chicken to the saucepan, making sure chicken is well-coated; lower temp to keep warm.

click to enlarge Recipe: Orange Blaze Chicken Sandwich

Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
  • ¼ head of cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 4 Peppadew peppers, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ¼ cup champagne vinegar

Combine honey, champagne vinegar and lemon juice. Toss with cucumber, cabbage and peppers.

click to enlarge Recipe: Orange Blaze Chicken Sandwich

Spread

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup mayo
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ Tablespoon Sambal chili paste
  • 1 Tablespoon green onions, thinly sliced

Combine to form a spread.

Assembly:

2 baguettes or 6 ciabatta rolls

Divide baguettes into three sections and cut each section lengthwise, or cut ciabatta rolls into top and bottom halves.

Put spread on both top and bottom pieces of bread, place chicken on the bottom piece of bread.

Drain off excess juice from cucumber salad, and place on the top piece of bread.

Sprinkle some sesame seeds on top of the cucumber salad (optional).

Put both pieces together and enjoy!

— RECIPES COURTESY OF ANDREW POTTER

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

Take your tastebuds on a trip with the Steam Plant's executive chef Andrew Potter

By Dora Scott

Image: Take your tastebuds on a trip with the Steam Plant's executive chef Andrew Potter

Recipe: Loaded Chili Dog

Image: Recipe: Loaded Chili Dog

Recipe: Orecchiette with Sungold Tomato Sauce

Image: Recipe: Orecchiette with Sungold Tomato Sauce

Cook up some cannabis-infused cream to help cool off with a frozen treat this summer

By Will Maupin

Image: Cook up some cannabis-infused cream to help cool off with a frozen treat this summer
More »

Take your tastebuds on a trip with the Steam Plant's executive chef Andrew Potter

By Dora Scott

Image: Take your tastebuds on a trip with the Steam Plant's executive chef Andrew Potter

Whistle Punk Brewing brings Europe's broad beer tradition to the Inland Northwest

By Will Maupin

Image: Whistle Punk Brewing brings Europe's broad beer tradition to the Inland Northwest

Dining Out: Indicana

By Dora Scott

Image: Dining Out: Indicana

Jamie Roberts of Spokane's Three Birdies Bakery brings an artist's eye to her cookie designs

By Anne McGregor

Image: Jamie Roberts of Spokane's Three Birdies Bakery brings an artist's eye to her cookie designs
More »
More Food & Cooking
All Health & Home
Image: Woman, Artist, Catalyst: Art from the Permanent Collection

Woman, Artist, Catalyst: Art from the Permanent Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through March 9

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 3- 6, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander X Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation