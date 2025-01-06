Local bridal shops make both classic and trendy dresses available for Inland Northwest brides

Gary Reiss photo Believe Bride stylists say most local brides try on 10 to 15 dresses per session, though many brides visit multiple salons, testing 50 to 75 dresses before committing. This Madison James dress is modeled by stylist Olivia Borden.

since years before they were engaged. Others pick up bridal magazines a few months into their engagement and start narrowing down their preferences from the seemingly endless options.

A-line or ball gown? Sleeves or no sleeves? What about the length of the train? Do you want the dress to match the venue, like a flowy dress for a beach wedding, or do you want to defy expectations?

There is a wedding dress for every bride and a bride for every wedding dress, but among a sea of ivory and cream, choosing the perfect dress can seem nearly impossible. Luckily for Inland Northwest brides, local bridal shops can help, whether brides want to keep it classic or make a trendy statement as they walk down the aisle.

click to enlarge Gary Reiss photo Meagan King, a stylist at Believe Bride, twirls to demonstrate the ball gown-effect of this satin ivory dress with an on-trend basque waist.

Marcella Davis, owner of Marcella's Bridal, has been designing wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses since 1989. She has operated a brick and mortar shop in Spokane since 1999.

To see what wedding dress designers are creating each season, Davis and her team travel to dress markets around the country. After watching runway shows and comparing and contrasting dresses, Davis makes her purchases.

The process can be overwhelming, she says, if you don't do your homework ahead of time.

"You have to know what's going to sell in your shop," she says. "What are the trends? What are people looking for? And we're buying dresses that won't even be in the shop for six to nine months."

From her years of experience in Spokane, Davis has learned that Spokane brides can be found dressing at the extreme ends of the spectrum. There are brides for whom a ballgown can't be too big and brides who plan to wear a simple dress while getting married in their parents' backyard, barefoot and with flowers in their hair.

"Spokane is a very interesting melting pot," she says. "That's the fun part of what we do, and what we have been doing for so many years, is trying to have a little bit for everybody's taste because not everybody is the same. But we try really hard to stick with very classic elegance, because at the end of the day, that's what makes us look like brides."

For brides looking to include trendy elements into their wedding dress, Davis notes that pearl accents are really popular, as are bows. Satin architectural dresses were big at the markets she attended, as were dresses with detachable sleeves. Pairing a detailed veil with a more simple gown was also a popular look.

click to enlarge Bridal Collections photo A curated gallery of gowns from size 2 to 32 is available at Bridal Collections in Spokane.

Lisa Seher, who co-owns Bridal Collections in Spokane and Cloud Nine Bridal in Coeur d'Alene with her daughter Kaitlyn, also frequents bridal conventions. During recent trips, Seher noticed a lot of clean and simple crepe dresses as well as many dresses that featured a basque waistline, which is a deep V-shape that starts just below the natural waist.

Seher is also seeing a lot of ball gowns, though she says fitted dresses are still popular too. Like Davis, Seher has also noticed a rise in detachable sleeves.

click to enlarge Bridal Collections photo

"You can have one look for the ceremony and then one look for the reception," Seher says. "You can walk down the aisle with sleeves, and then snap, snap, snap, they pop off, and you have your party look."

Seher also carries private labels at Bridal Collections and Cloud Nine Bridal, which means she can give the designers input based on what her brides have requested.

click to enlarge Bridal Collections photo

Cassidy Worley, operations manager of Believe Bride, also frequents bridal markets as well as showcases from independent designers to find both trendy and timeless dresses. The Believe Bride team also collaborates with industry groups and designers to anticipate what brides will be looking for in the coming seasons.

"This blend of hands-on market experience and trend analysis ensures our extensive collection reflects the styles and details our brides will fall in love with," she says.

From recent analysis, Worley anticipates brides looking for their princess moment in satin ballgowns and, like Seher noted, basque waistlines. Romantic florals, in the form of bold appliqués, 3D embellishments and botanical-inspired lace, are also catching the eyes of brides-to-be.

click to enlarge Gary Reiss photo Believe Bride operations manager Cassidy Worley (right) adjusts a veil modeled by bridal stylist Olivia Borden.

For brides looking to do something a little unexpected, Worley notes the rise in popularity of sculptural draping, asymmetrical necklines and bold cutouts, all of which she says blend simplicity with artistic sophistication. For even more dimension, consider layered tulle, embroidered organza or pleated detailing.

"What makes bridal fashion so magical is its individuality," she says. "Each bride brings her vision and style, and trends simply provide inspiration to create something uniquely hers."

Whether a bride is looking for something classic or something that no one has seen before, Davis, Seher and Worley suggest brides come to their appointment with an open mind. Seher says some of her favorite brides are the ones who come in saying they'd never wear a sparkly ballgown yet leave with a sparkly ballgown.

"When you are shopping for a wedding dress, be ready to fall in love, because it's just like falling in love," Davis says. "It happens when you least expect it."

click to enlarge Gary Reiss photo A lace-up corset offers adjustability to ensure a perfect fit.

The three also encourage brides to bring only their most trusted family and friends to share in the intimate experience of finding a wedding dress. It's important to remember though that the choice is ultimately the bride's to make.

"Surround yourself with people who know you well, respect your vision and offer constructive feedback," Worley says. "Their support is invaluable, but remember that the final decision should reflect your heart."

Davis, Seher and Worley also want brides to know that the bridal teams at their respective shops are there to help every step of the way, sharing in the laughter and the happy tears.

"Come in with an open mind and a positive attitude," Seher says. "Don't be scared. We're here to help you find your dream dress. It's a judgment-free zone."

The way Davis sees it, the care the bridal team puts into the appointment passes to the bride who is then in the position to pass it on to someone else.

"Here's what I love to tell every one of my brides," she says. "We are all here at the same time for one reason, and that is to take care of each other. We want to make sure that we are ready to have that experience. We're going to take care of you and get ready, because then you're going to have the opportunity to take care of someone else, and that's what's going to make the world a better place."