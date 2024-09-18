Where to Shop: Boo Radley's

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Downtown Spokane's Boo Radley's "puts a smile on most people's faces."

Across from the fountain at Riverfront Park, you might notice a collection of fun oddities and decor in the windows of the colorful gift store Boo Radley's.

"We're a quirky little gift shop where you're going to find kind of an offbeat gift for anyone in your family or for friends," says owner Jen Menzer, who bought the store from founders Kris and Andy Dinnison in 2022. "We've got some traditional things, like we do have Spokane-themed magnets, postcards and T-shirts, but then we also have some off-the-wall, funny, humorous gifts."

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

Upon walking in, you're greeted with a collection of unique gifts and apparel in the center of the store, with quirky cards, unique mugs and sarcastic socks lining the walls.

Keep walking down the aisle, and you'll find an array of games and puzzles, books about monsters, horror, mystical topics like tarot and astrology, fandom books and cookbooks, and an array of other humorous reads, along with some unique home decor and lights.

Boo Radley's also has a small candy aisle right next to its large assortment of toys and plushes, along with some quirky home and kitchen items that make great gifts for people of all ages.The store occasionally carries oddities like Sonny Angels, Japanese figurines that have recently taken the internet by storm. Menzer says the shop has sold them for the past two decades, but with the figurines' increasing popularity, Boo Radley's holds product drops every few months, often resulting in a line down the street.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

Menzer says the store has changed since it opened 31 years ago. There are far fewer gargoyles and tapestries in the shop now, but the overall goal of Boo Radley's lives on.

"It's always had the same intention — to bring a smile to someone's face and to provide something that you won't find at a big-box store in Spokane," Menzer says. "People should come in if they're looking for something different and if they just need a little pick me up. I think Boo Radley's puts a smile on most people's faces."

MORE TO CHECK OUT

WHIZ KIDS

808 W. Main Ave., third floor

Next door to Nordstrom in River Park Square, Whiz Kids carries an assortment of specialty toys that you won't find most anywhere else. The store originally opened in the mid-'80s, relocating to River Park Square in 2015. It was purchased by Kathleen and Julia Lara in 2022.

"Because we're a specialty retailer, we do try to buy things that are geared more towards the specialty market. You may see some similar stuff, but we try to carry higher-end stuff too," says Kathleen Lara, adding that among the store's most popular items are plushies, including small stuffed animals for younger kids and larger ones for all ages.

VINO! A WINE SHOP

222 S. Washington St.

Harboring a wide assortment of wines from around the world while also maintaining a focus on ones crafted in the Northwest, Vino! is great for those looking to expand their palate. Vino! hosts weekly wine tastings, as well as events with winemakers and wine dinners. The store also has a Wine of the Month Club. Start with a bottle of wine for $15 a month or expand your horizons through one of five price levels. At a cost of $50 annually, Vino!'s Connoisseur Club provides an added 15% off every bottle of wine you buy for a year. To join Vino!'s club or to buy a membership as a gift, visit vinowine.com.

THE URBAN CANINE

6320 N. Ash St. and 2915 E. 29th Ave., Suite C

For 21 years, The Urban Canine has been providing a wide selection of natural pet foods and unique collars, toys, apparel and fun treats for your four-legged friends. In addition to essential items for dogs and cats, find a variety of specialty items including natural shampoos, as well as supplements to help with digestion, joint issues, and skin and coat, all designed to keep your pups healthy. CBD products intended to help calm down anxious pets in general or during particularly loud holidays like the Fourth of July are also in stock. Need some boots to keep those cute paws safe during the hot summer months or a water bottle to keep your dog hydrated on a hike? Find those and much more at one of The Urban Canine's two locations.