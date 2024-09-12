A guide to some of Volume 2024's most exciting acts

click to enlarge Alicia Hauff photo It's always a party when Spokane punk favs Itchy Kitty take the stage.

With 100 artists performing over two nights, planning your Volume experience may feel daunting. Here are some acts to check out.

FRIDAY

After a career drumming for others, alt-pop/R&B singer Azariah stepped into the spotlight with his 2023 EP

. In an Instagram post celebrating the EP's first birthday, Azariah called the five-song release "therapy through the biggest life transition [he'd] ever experienced. It was healing. It was hope. It was life."

(AZARIA PODPLESKY)

THE BED HEADS

Having just played their first show as a band at the tail end of 2023, The Bed Heads have since churned out two EPs over the past several months that scratch that early fall, indie-folk itch. The band's latest EP, My Name is Nobody, boasts three songs based entirely on Homer's Odyssey. It's a must-listen for any lit-lovers, but frontman Landon Spencer's soul-stirring lyrics are enough to get just about anyone aboard the SS Bed Heads. 6:20 at Zola (MADISON PEARSON)

PRETENDING WE'RE JUST LIKE THEM

Pretending is needed because Pretending We're Just Like Them is not just like them (i.e., other Spokane bands) thanks to its unique, all-instrumental post-rock sound. 6:50 at Mootsy's (CASSANDRA BENSON)

IMAGINE JAZZ

Imagine Jazz is a local nonprofit, founded by musician, composer and arts advocate Rachel Bade-McMurphy, which works to preserve the jazz legacy and bring jazz artists to Spokane for concerts and workshops. Just this year, Imagine Jazz has brought saxophonist and flutist Caroline Davis and the Tim Berne Trio to town. During Imagine Jazz's Volume set though, local talent will shine. 7:20 at Zola (AP)

JENNY ANNE MANNAN

Every music festival needs a down-home, classic Southern belle on the lineup. And while Spokanite Jenny Anne Mannan isn't from the South, she's a close enough proxy, bringing bluegrass and country vibes to Volume. Her 2019 album Carnies & Cowboys delves into her childhood as a traveling bluegrass musician and her experiences as a woman in the country music world through the strum of a banjo and her sweet vocals. 7:20 at Nyne (MP)

HEAT SPEAK

Fans of the Dario Ré-led eclectic folk band Heat Speak have the Central Branch of the Spokane Public Library to thank for de bouquet ok, the group's latest record, which was tracked at the library's new studio. Note: Inside voices not required during Heat Speak's set. 8:05 at Q Lounge (AP)

MARSHALL MCLEAN

There's been a bit of radio silence from Spokane's Marshall McLean since he released The House That We Built in March 2023, but Volume is bringing that to an end. On Instagram, the Americana singer/songwriter is teasing a full-band show with "an all-star cast of Spokane legends," including Jenny Anne Mannan, Kipp Riley, Max Harnishfeger and Justin Landis. It'll be a "Sorry for the delay" like no other. 8:20 at Nyne (AP)

SMOKEY BRIGHTS

There are few bands as committed to aesthetics as Smokey Brights. Sometimes they show up in matching tracksuits, other times you'll find the group shining on stage in sequined 'fits. Fronted by husband and wife duo Kim West and Ryan Devlin, this Seattle rock band put on explosive live shows featuring a signature '80s sound full of nostalgia and anthemic tunes. 8:20 at Zola (MP)

T.S THE SOLUTION

T.S The Solution delivers lyrical precision on buttery-smooth melodies with sharp beats that show maturity in his perspective on life and overcoming obstacles of poverty. Many rap purists are quick to hate on new hip-hop, but T.S lets you know why the kids are alright. His single "Comfort Zone" explains why he's a student of classic hip-hop by rapping on a track that uses a sample often associated with rap legends like Jay-Z. 9:05 at Red Room (VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ)

click to enlarge Sam Gehrke photo Sandpoint natives the Shook Twins return to the Inland Northwest for Volume.

SHOOK TWINS

For Sandpoint-born, Portland-based Katelyn and Laurie Shook, Volume is practically a hometown show. The sisters (and their signature golden egg) have been Inland Northwest favorites since their 2008 debut You Can Have the Rest thanks to the almost otherworldly connection the pair shares on stage, resulting in beautiful folk-pop harmonies. 9:20 at Nyne (AP)

VIKA & THE VELVETS

Featured in our "Artists to Watch" issue last month, Vika & The Velvets frontwoman Olivia Vika imbues the band's entire discography with unique, bluesy vocals and a guitar tone that transports listeners back to the summer of '69. The group just finished a mini-tour through California and Utah, so the sound should be sharp if you catch their Volume set and experience the band's alluring smokey, sultry sonic qualities. 9:50 at Washington Cracker Building (MP)

JANG THE GOON

The Spokane hip-hop staple always puts on an absolutely raucous show, and that's only been amplified with the hyped-up energy of tunes from his killer new punk rap EP, Goon Shii: Vol. 1. 10:05 at The District Bar (SETH SOMMERFELD)

ENUMCLAW

The Tacoma indie rock outfit rose to prominence in February 2021 with the release of its first song "Fast N All" before having even played a live show due to the pandemic. Since then, they've continued to make buzzy waves thanks to singer/guitarist Aramis Johnson's raw vocals, free-flowing lyrics and the late August release of the band's second LP, Home in Another Life. 10:50 at Washington Cracker Building (MP)

ROOM 13

Despite what Volume's socials might have you believe, recent Inlander "Artist to Watch" Room 13 does not play "hardcore glam pop." Room 13 plays hardcore music. Period. Head to the pit if you want to confirm this for yourself. 10:50 at Mootsy's (SS)

EXZAC CHANGE & MATISSE

Inlander readers voted ExZac Change & Matisse as the Best Rap Act in our 2024 Best Of issue for a reason. The hip-hop duo's smooth flow and effortless chemistry absolutely pops anytime they take the stage. 10:50 at Saranac Commons (SS)

ITCHY KITTY

If blissfully wild, shrieking punk songs about hairballs, milk, drinking gravy, strays, stolen pot pies, kinks and more aren't enough to sell you on Itchy Kitty, maybe the fact that bands like Built to Spill and Sunny Day Real Estate love to take IK on tour might? If you somehow haven't seen Spokane's best band yet, stay up late and get your kitty fix. 11:20 at The Big Dipper (SS)

FLOATING WITCH'S HEAD

Like many of Boise's best bands, the acid garage rockers of Floating Witch's Head recently toured in support of Built to Spill. Recommended if you like hot peppers, pickles and parties. 11:50 at Mootsy's (CB)

SATURDAY

Some performers like what they do, and some performers

what they do. Aspen Kye's pure adoration and appreciation of music are apparent during her live performances. The local singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist blends neo-soul and folk into dazzling melodies reminiscent of Joni Mitchell's

era. Kye's soft vocals beg listeners to take a breath as she leads the way to enlightenment throughout her set.

(MP)

TIME BABY

The six-piece jazz fusion band Time Baby attained local notoriety when it won Spokane Public Radio's inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest in 2023. Now the band plans to ride that wave of moderate local fame as it takes the stage at Volume. 6:50 at Washington Cracker Building (COLTON RASANEN)

HELMER NOEL

When you've got pipes like Helmer Noel, there's no need for fancy production or complex backing instrumentation. After moving to Spokane just over three years ago from Austin, Texas, the singer-songwriter released an EP in 2023 titled City of Arrows and just recently released two new singles, "Yesterdays" and "Goodnight," that showcase his vocal agility and ear for stunning, complex melodies. 7:05 at Q Lounge (MP)

KARLI FAIRBANKS

Karli Fairbanks is a cornerstone of all things creative in Spokane as a musician (solo and in past Spokane favorites like Cathedral Pearls and Super Sparkle), visual artist, former Lucky You owner and all-around advocate for the arts. This year, in a flex of her creativity, Fairbanks showcases her folk/pop/rock chop at Zola with a full band. Visually, she contributed to Volume-themed window paintings downtown along with Tiffany Patterson, Joey Bareither, Erin Lang, Hazel Miller and Caleb Mannan. 7:20 at Zola (AP)

BENDI

Bendi is one of those names you hear often around these parts. The rapper, music producer and founder of the Skeemn collective is not just an artist but a curator of culture. Just a quick listen to his music quickly draws you in for a melodic ride, with much more depth than tunes that typically get slapped with the "stoner" music label. 7:50 at Saranac Commons (VCM)

SERA CAHOONE

The elegant sincerity of Sera Cahoone's folksy Americana songwriting has made her a beloved figure in the Seattle music scene for nearly two decades. She has a deft touch for not overcomplicating the emotional cores of her tunes, which gives her a broad, timeless appeal. 8:05 at Q Lounge (SS)

WATER MONSTER

It will be a busy Volume for Max Harnishfeger, the man behind the electro/indie-pop Water Monster. Just in time for the fest, Harnishfeger recently released a three-song EP called Green World, and he'll also accompany Marshall McLean and Karli Fairbanks on top of performing his own Water Monster set. 8:20 at Zola (AP)

OBLÉ REED

There are good first impressions and then there's Seattle rapper Oblé Reed's 2023 debut album LINDENAVE!, which topped The Seattle Times' critics poll for the best Washington album of the year. Sporting top-level lyricism and a clear melodic sensibility, Reed has already drawn comparisons to a young J. Cole, and he has all the potential to be the Evergreen State's next breakout hip-hop star. 8:50 at Washington Cracker Building (SS)

AUGUST TO AUGUST

Jayson Orth, performing under the name August to August, is a master of ambiance. This one-man band is for the folks looking to exchange the rowdiness and loudness of a packed club for the soothing sounds of synths and chill drum beats. Orth's February 2024 album Slow Down features songs like "Altamont" and "Sunset Hill" that serve as odes to his life in Spokane. 8:50 at Mootsy's (MP)

click to enlarge Alicia Hauff photo

YP

The recent cover star of our "Artists to Watch" issue, Post Falls rapper YP is one of those personalities who doesn't stop working on his craft. He recently performed with the hip-hop collective Skeemn for the release of their debut album, Skeemn Tapes Vol. 1: Dark Daze. He's been in the studio and has much to share with us all, which usually is a perfect storm for music. 9:05 at Red Room (VCM)

THEM

Seattle-based pop-rock band THEM makes music for the girls. Since the pop-rock trio's debut single "BAD 4 U" released in 2021, the group has played many major Seattle venues — from the Paramount Theatre to inside the Space Needle for a televised New Year's Eve party — and now THEM is ready to take the Inland Northwest by storm. 9:20 at Nyne (CR)

KUNG FU VINYL

Kung Fu Vinyl is not the wave but the vibe. It's hard to satisfy all stripes, but with a full band, including two rappers verbalizing emotions and a guitarist making his ax yell, it's not hard to find an element of their music for everyone to enjoy. Tracks like "Everybody's Broke" make it impossible to stand still and not groove to the music. Did I mention there's also a saxophonist? 10:05 at Red Room (VCM)

GRIEVES

Seattle rapper Grieves has been showing Spokane a lot of love over the past year. He sold out the District Bar in December and helped launch the latest Rainier x Great PNW clothing collection with a concert at the Chameleon in May. Grieves has posted snaps from the studio recently, so fingers crossed he uses Volume as an opportunity to share new music. 10:50 at Washington Cracker Building (AP) ♦