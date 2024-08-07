Volume Music Festival Unveils 2024 Lineup

Get ready for over 80 bands playing 10 stages this Sept. 13-14

By

click to enlarge Volume Music Festival Unveils 2024 Lineup
Volume Music Festival's 2024 lineup.
After years away, Volume Music Festival is returning on Sept. 13 and 14 to spread sweet sounds across Spokane.  While The Inlander is no longer running the festival, we're still very excited for the infusion of live music.  This will be the 10th edition of Volume since the fest first launched in 2010 (thanks a lot for the gap, COVID), and now the relaunched fest finally has a proper lineup.

Volume's goal is to bring a communal music vibe to downtown Spokane for a weekend by spreading concerts across 10 different venues. It's a smaller scale, but akin to festivals like South By Southwest in Austin and Treefort Music Fest in Boise. Considering how few music festivals actually exist in the area compared to the glut over in Seattle, Volume serves as a celebration of the scene for those in it and a chance for others to dip their toe into the greater Spokane soundscape without having to buy dozens of tickets to tiny local gigs.

The 2024 edition of Volume is an extremely Pacific Northwest-centric affair, primarily drawing from the Spokane and Seattle music scenes. 

Headliners from the Emerald City include independent hip-hop standout Grieves, fantastic folk favorite Sera Cahoone,  the rising melodic fem rock of THEM, rapper Oblé Reed (whose 2023 album LINDENAVE! was named the year's best albums by critics in a Seattle Times poll) and plenty of others.

On the Inland Northwest side of things, the top of Volume's lineup boasts the folk-pop of former Sandpoint staples Shook Twins, the always frenetically ferocious punk of Itchy Kitty, local punk-rap rabble-rouser Jang the Goon, longtime rock staple Marshall McLean, and Vika & the Velvet's up-and-coming vintage indie blues.

But that's only the tip of the proverbial iceberg with loads and loads of great local sounds crammed onto the docket. There's chamber folk of Heat Speak, very different brands of hip-hop from T.S. the Solution, Kung Fu Vinyl, YP, Chuck Vibes and Exzac Change & Matisse; hard and heavy tunes from Room 13, Reaping Fields, and Spooky; jazzy vibes from Time Baby and Imagine Jazz; rock staples like Nixon Rodeo; singer-songwriters like Karli Fairbanks, Helmer Noel, and The Holy Broke and so much more of the sonic spectrum. Check the image above for the full list of 80+ acts.

Two-day passes for Volume are on sale now at volumespokane.com for $50.

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

