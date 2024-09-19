Snapshots from the Volume Scene

Look back at Volume 2024 through photos from our photographers

By

Snapshots from the Volume Scene
Young Kwak photo
Chuck Vibes & The Dead Feels

Volume Music Festival's return after five years was nothing short of epic.

This past weekend local music fans packed into venues across downtown Spokane to celebrate our region's musical talent.

As a local music addict, I get out into the scene weekly, but there are plenty of groups I've never had the chance to see before. I saw the iconic Itchy Kitty for the first time (!!!) this weekend, but also caught the sets of my local favs like Vika & The Velvets and Karli Fairbanks.

Slideshow

Highlights from Volume 2024

Highlights from Volume 2024
Highlights from Volume 2024 Highlights from Volume 2024 Highlights from Volume 2024 Highlights from Volume 2024 Highlights from Volume 2024 Highlights from Volume 2024
Click to View 45 slides

I hope everyone found a new favorite local band that they'll continue to support even though Volume 2024 has wrapped, because our stellar local music scene deserves love all year-round.

I wish Volume took place every weekend. But, alas, I must settle for looking back on pictures and videos from this year until the next Volume rolls around. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Snapshots from the Volume Scene"

Boomjam

Boomjam @ Spokane

Sat., Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and covering everything from local mascots to mid-century modern home preservation for the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Washington...

