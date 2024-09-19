Snapshots from the Volume Scene

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Chuck Vibes & The Dead Feels

Volume Music Festival's return after five years was nothing short of epic.

This past weekend local music fans packed into venues across downtown Spokane to celebrate our region's musical talent.

As a local music addict, I get out into the scene weekly, but there are plenty of groups I've never had the chance to see before. I saw the iconic Itchy Kitty for the first time (!!!) this weekend, but also caught the sets of my local favs like Vika & The Velvets and Karli Fairbanks.

I hope everyone found a new favorite local band that they'll continue to support even though Volume 2024 has wrapped, because our stellar local music scene deserves love all year-round.

I wish Volume took place every weekend. But, alas, I must settle for looking back on pictures and videos from this year until the next Volume rolls around. ♦